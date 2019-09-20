Three days before Kenya Moore and Marc Daly announced their split, the couple made their first — and likely last — television appearance together with their daughter.

On Thursday, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 48, and Daly, 49, have gone their separate ways, a little over two years after saying their “I dos.”

The shocking breakup news came as a surprise to RHOA fans, who watched the couple and their 10-month-old baby girl Brooklyn Doris Daly sit down with journalist Tamron Hall for an episode of Tamron Hall on Monday.

While en route to the film the talk show (their first TV appearance as a family), Moore recorded herself, Daly and Brooklyn in the car, where the pair joked about “arguing.”

Moore admitted in the YouTube video — titled “Spend Some Family Time With Kenya Moore” and posted Tuesday — that “Mr. Daly was not happy with me for posting a semi-nude picture of himself sleeping with the baby the other day.” (In the photo shared last week, Daly was photographed sleeping shirtless in bed with his arm wrapped around Brooklyn.

Daly chimed in and said, “not my permission” as Moore laughed.

“I told him. He said it was without his permission and I said, ‘Report me to Instagram,’ ” Moore said, laughing.

“Ay ay ay. See what I have to live with?” Daly replied.

Moore then clarified that the pair’s banter was all in jest.

“If you guys are around us for five minutes, you know that we each have very sort of dry senses of humor,” she explained. “And it’s just funny. People always think we’re arguing, but we’re not arguing. We’re just always like — we just have our own way of laughing and communicating with each other.”

“I believe I’m really witty and you have a dry sense of humor,” Daly stated as Moore said with a smile, “I am witty also.”

“I’m extremely funny, she’s dry,” a laughing Daly said. Moore then quipped, “Uh, I’m not as dry as his feet,” before the two continued joking and broke out in laughter.

His appearance on Tamron Hall was a rare one for Daly, who was only briefly shown on RHOA with Moore in season 10 before her exit from the show. (She’ll be back for season 12, which is being filmed now.)

On the talk show, Moore called Daly “the love of my life” as he recounted how he supported her through her long IVF process.

“It’s incredibly challenging because the success rate for these these treatments are very low,” he said. “There’s expectations, but you also have to be prepared for disappointed. So just being there, being supportive, being hopeful, being positive and just being behind her was what it’s all about.”

Moore and Daly have been married since June 2017, when they tied the knot in a romantic sunset ceremony on a St. Lucia beach.

Their separation comes less than a year after Moore gave birth to Brooklyn on Nov. 4, 2018.

In exclusive statements to PEOPLE on Thursday, both Moore and Daly asked for privacy as they announced their split.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” Moore said. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

Said Daly: “I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time. Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible. I cherish our family’s good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period.”