RHOA: Kenya Moore Admits to Being in a 'Low Place' with Husband Marc Daly Before Split

Kenya Moore gave The Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers more insight into the building marital troubles that led to her split from husband Marc Daly.

During a candid conversation with costars Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss on Sunday’s episode, Moore, 48, admitted that she and Daly, 49 were “in a really low place right now.”

“I just feel like, in the beginning, when Brooklyn came, he was so happy. Now I just feel like, he’s just getting farther and father away,” Moore lamented of their 1-year-old daughter.

Asked if she felt their troubles were something they would work through, Moore didn’t offer any hope for repair.

“I just don’t know anymore,” she confided in Bailey and Burruss of the situation. “Honestly. It’s like, so many things are changing so fast.”

The revelation left Bailey fearing the worst. “I think that Kenya’s fairytale ending may not be that happy of an ending,” Bailey told viewers.

Prior to that admission, Moore had been opening up to Bailey and Burruss about the communication issues with Daly.

Moore’s fellow Atlanta Housewives had seen those troubles in real time during a triple date. (Bailey brought along her fiancé Mike Hill, and Burruss took husband Todd Tucker.)

“This is what I saw that Marc was putting down that I wasn’t really picking up,” Bailey recalled to Moore. “Whenever he got ready to say something, if you even thought about interrupting him, [he would get annoyed]. But then when he would finish and you would get ready to respond, then he would cut you off.”

Her observation struck a chord with Moore. “[That happens] all the time!” Moore said. “That is what I feel like is the weakest link in our relationship. The communication. Because you can say anything to someone, but just say it respectfully.”

This isn’t the first time Moore has griped about their communication troubles.

In past episodes this season, she pointed to Daly’s alleged temper, saying that his ego was “fragile” and that simple conversations often elevate to “full-blown arguments” because “he doesn’t compromise.”

“I’m not a fighter [in relationships], I want peace. I like to resolve issues. I don’t want to be fighting with my husband like this. I want to be like we were,” Moore said in a November episode. “When he’s upset, it’s like he’s no holds barred. He can be funny and smart and helpful and supportive but then when he gets mad, it’s like an alter-ego comes in from the depths of hell.”

Not helping matters? The fact that the couple live in two different cities, with Moore filming RHOA in Atlanta and Daly working out of New York, where he owns several restaurants.

That distance came up again on Sunday’s episode, when Moore complained that Daly left that couples’ meal and went out for post-dinner drinks with Burruss and Tucker — leaving Moore at home along with their daughter.

“Why would he leave and go hang out with you guys? It’s disrespectful to me,” Moore said. “Of course I want to go out, of course I want to have fun. but we have a child at home, and I would prefer that my husband is in the trenches with me, not out in the streets.”

“You have a baby that loves you so much, that you don’t get to see every day. You should be spending all your time while you’re in Atlanta with your family,” she added. “And then when you go to New York, if you want to be out until 2 in the morning, if you’re not coming home to your family, then [go].”

Moore and Daly announced their separation after two years of marriage on Sept. 19 in exclusive statements to PEOPLE.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” Moore said. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

Said Daly: “I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time. Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible. I cherish our family’s good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period.”

Since then, the couple has been amicably co-parenting Brooklyn, coming together in November to celebrate their daughter’s 1st birthday.

Days before that, Moore told PEOPLE that she’s hopeful she and Daly can find a way back together, but only if they can work through their communication issues.

“I didn’t get married to quit,” she said. “I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in for better and for worse and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.