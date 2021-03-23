Kenya Moore Defends Wearing Native American Headdress for Halloween on RHOA: 'Part of My Heritage'

Kenya Moore is coming to her own defense after wearing what she dubbed a "Warrior Princess" costume on The Real Housewives of Atlanta after receiving some criticism for the Native American-inspired look.

On Sunday's episode of the Bravo series, Moore, 50, dressed in an ensemble that included a Native American headdress as she attended a Halloween party at the home of Falynn Guobadia.

Several costars (including Drew Sidora and Porsha Williams), as well as many on social media, spoke out about feeling uncomfortable with the costume.

"Kenya's Native American costume is super problematic but I ain't trying to ruffle no feathers for this girls trip," said Sidora, 35, during a confessional, adding with a laugh, "It feels like I'm always the only one that sees the issues with Kenya Moore's decisions."

"Kenya is a Native American warrior. I thought we weren't doing that no more," said Williams, 39. "Like, I knew that this girl was crazy, but add lame to the list, add whack to the list."

Kenya Moore Image zoom Kenya Moore | Credit: Bravo/Youtube

Kenya Moore Twitter Image zoom Credit: Kenya Moore Twitter

Moore defended her decision in a tweet on Sunday, writing in response to one piece of criticism about the costume, "Also part of my heritage #RHOA."

During the RHOA After Show, Williams referred to Moore's costume as "head-to-toe cultural appropriation," while costar LaToya Ali said of a heated exchange between herself and Moore during the show, "I couldn't take Kenya seriously as we were having the conversation because she was in an Indian-chief costume. ... Isn't that called cultural appropriation?"

But Kandi Burruss jumped to Moore's defense, telling Ali, "To be honest with you, I didn't think anything of it."

"I don't think she was wearing the costume to mock anyone, and I think she thought it was a beautiful costume because it's the sign of a leader — a chief is someone to look up to, not to be made fun of," added Burruss, 44. "And I don't think she was doing it as a joke to be mean or anything like that."

While reps for Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, the company responded to an Instagram post shared by IllumiNative — a nonprofit organization highlighting awareness of Natives in American society — calling out Moore's costume.

"We are deeply disturbed by last night's episode of #RHOA in which @thekenyamoore wore a Native American "warrior princess" costume," IllumiNative wrote in a lengthy statement on Monday.

"Costumes that mock Native peoples, defame our traditions and cultures, and perpetuate negative stereotypes are racist. 'Playing Indian' is a form of mascotry that is not just offensive, it is part of a long history of how Native peoples have been dehumanized," the post continued, adding that they were "concerned" no Bravo producers "intervened."

Responding to the nonprofit, the TV network wrote: "Bravo aims to have the highest standards of respect and inclusivity and we recognize that the recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, in which a cast member wears a Native American costume, did not uphold those values. We had hoped it would provide a teachable moment, however in retrospect it is clear that the network did not address this properly given the gravity of the situation. We apologize to both the Native American community and our audience as a whole."

Kenya Moore Image zoom Kenya Moore | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Comments about Moore's costume on Twitter were mixed, with some fans coming to Moore's defense while others called her out for her actions despite her intentions.

"Even if that's true, That doesn't give you license to perpetuate harmful stereotypes," one user replied to Moore's tweet about her own heritage.

"I am Oglala Lakota and Leech Lake Ojibwe, my People have been on this continent for thousands of years," another said. "We are not mascots or costumes. You don't get to tell me or any marginalized person what is ok or not ok."