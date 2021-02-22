"There's not enough holy water or sage in the world to erase what went down in this house. Someone screwed the stripper. It wasn't me, but I'm going to find out who did," Kenya Moore claimed

What happens in the dungeon doesn't always stay in the dungeon.

For the X-rated occasion, Kandi, 44, got each of the women risqué costumes, including a white one for Cynthia. "You have entered the dungeon," she was told when welcomed to the party. Cynthia, 54, was also given a remote-controlled vibrating device for her panties and a sex swing, but those weren't the biggest gifts of the night — Kandi coordinated for an exotic dancer, named Bolo the Entertainer, to put on a private show for the women.

And following the wild evening, Kenya Moore was convinced that he gave some intimate, private attention to at least one other Housewife the next morning, and she turned into a detective to try and figure out who was allegedly making "moans and groans" with Bolo.

"There's not enough holy water or sage in the world to erase what went down in this house," Kenya, 50, told cameras in an investigative-style interview with producers at the beginning of the episode. "Someone screwed the stripper. It wasn't me, but I'm going to find out who did."

A rep for Bolo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The women were first introduced to Bolo outside of the house, where he was standing in a large glass box with his toned body on full display. "Bolo got a big peepee," Cynthia told cameras while Porsha Williams said: "It's a dream, it's a mirage."

He then gave an NSFW performance for the ladies inside the home, where they showered him with money. When he was done, Porsha asked Bolo if he would come back and "party" with them. After he questioned if the cameras were still filming, she told him "no, it's cool," and that's apparently when the real party began— without cameras.

Kandi proceeded to ask producers to turn off the cameras "so we can actually have fun," which they agreed to; the women's microphones were removed and the cast moved or covered the interior cameras. "It was like, a group consensus to just cover the cameras," Kandi said in a confessional.

But there was an outside camera that captured glimpses of the action, including Bolo partying with the women and LaToya Ali "straddling" and "grinding" Porsha — according to Kenya — while making out. "I found myself face down on a coffee table," Drew Sidora recalled to cameras. "And I felt very free."

At 6 a.m. the following morning, Kenya went downstairs and "could hear noises — moans and groans — and I heard voices coming from the hallway," she recalled to cameras. "I'm like, 'Are you serious? Somebody is screwing the stripper.'" (She claimed to have heard the noises coming from an open bedroom in between Kandi and Porsha's rooms.) At 7:06 a.m., Bolo was recorded leaving the house.

"A lot of things happened throughout the night. There was a few people giving Bolo a lot of attention," Kandi told cameras. "Who those people were, I am not here to tell you."

That afternoon, the women split up, with half staying at the house by the pool — Kenya, Cynthia, LaToya, Shamea Morton and Tanya Sam — and other half — Kandi, Porsha, Drew and Marlo Hampton — going out on a fishing boat.

Before they left, though, Kenya hinted to some of the women in the kitchen that she had heard the alleged moans and groans. "All y'all gotta do, since y'all so 'WAP'-y is go in that bed y'all was in last night."

Joining Drew and Shamea in appearing surprised was Kandi, who said, "Whose bed? I wasn't in nobody's bed," adding, "Listen, what happens in the dungeon stays in the dungeon."

Drew agreed. "Kenya should definitely take a page out of Marlo's book — of keep it to yourself," she said in a confessional.

Kenya, though, was on a mission to find out exactly what happened in the "dungeon" and who was involved. While lounging at the pool, Kenya and Cynthia discussed all that they witnessed the night before. "Girl, Drew, I was totally shocked by that," she said to Cynthia. "What wasn't she doing?"

When LaToya joined the pair, Kenya said, "I think I'm going to have to play detective." After a playful questioning, LaToya was ultimately declared "exonerated" by Kenya about the possibility that she spent the night with Bolo.

Shamea and Tanya then joined "Bolo Court," where they were questioned by Kenya. Meanwhile, the Housewives on the boat had a sun-filled and fun fishing excursion (and caught a shark!).

Later, before dinner, Kenya continued the conversation while in the kitchen with Kandi, LaToya and Shamea. "I know you heard some things because your room is right there," Kenya said to Kandi.

"I came to this refrigerator to get some milk. I heard some things," she told LaToya, and confirmed she heard groaning and moaning.

"That private dance lasted for a good 45 minutes," Kenya claimed, referencing the noises. In a confessional, Kenya alleged, "When I tell you it was a certified freak-hoe show, I heard someone saying, 'F--- me harder. F--- this p---- harder.'"

Furthermore, she claimed to the women, "And I think I heard multiple women's voices."

"I know Porsha's voice, so I knew it was her," Kenya alleged to cameras. "But, honestly, I could not figure out who that other woman was." (In a confessional, a producer was heard saying, "Bring in Ms. Williams" before a second producer said, "She says she's not doing it." When the first producer pressed, "Is she really not showing up?" the second producer replied, "Porsha says she pleads the fifth.")

Following the conversation, Kenya made peace with Marlo, who also said she heard noises around 5 or 6 a.m. But the drama downstairs only ramped up.

Speaking with Tanya and Porsha, Shamea downloaded the latter about Kenya's Bolo questioning earlier in the day. She then repeated Kenya's claims. "She says this morning, 'I heard some noises, like sex,' " Shamea said.

When Porsha, 39, asked what Kenya was "implying," Shamea told her "she never really said directly. But that is what I got. I got her trying to say you, [Tanya] and Bolo."

"But how she just going to make that up like that?" Porsha said.

Tanya, too, was irritated. "No, that really actually bothers me," she said, adding, "She's making disparaging comments about me and you involving a stripper."

"Kenya is so disgusting. She want me to go in there and be fired up ... girl, you tired. I don't f--- with you. You honestly can't even bother me with your lies," Porsha told Tanya and Shamea.

Tanya added, "I need to set that record straight like, 100 percent."

Joining LaToya in the kitchen, Tanya and Porsha brought up the innuendo about them. "Now I understand the issue with Kenya today because she's making our fun night into a problem," LaToya said.

Next week, the drama is sure to pick up right where it left off as "to be continued" closed out the episode.