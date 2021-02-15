Kenya Moore, who brought her 2-year-old daughter on the cast trip to South Carolina, said she didn't feel the need to give her costars the "option" to also bring their children

RHOA: Kenya Moore Called Out for 'Double Standards' After She Ditches Costars to Care for Daughter

It isn't looking likely that Kenya Moore will ever be asked to host another cast trip.

On Sunday's Real Housewives of Atlanta, the episode picked up with the ladies having dinner on night two of their girls getaway to Isles of Palms, South Carolina, which Kenya, 50, had planned.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At the conclusion of dinner, Porsha Williams asked if the women would be playing a game. Although Kenya didn't have one planned — and jokingly said they should all run to their rooms and go to sleep at 9:32 p.m. — Porsha suggested they all play "Never Have I Ever," which the group agreed to.

As the women all went to change into their pajamas before returning to the living room for the game, Kenya picked up her 2-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, from the nanny and didn't return downstairs — a move that abruptly ended the night.

To recap, Kenya coordinated and was host of the cast trip. Although she chartered a private plane for herself, Brooklyn, a nanny, and LaToya Ali to fly from Georgia to South Carolina, she organized for her castmates to ride in a sprinter van (which wasn't air-conditioned). On top of that, she didn't tell her costars that her little girl would be attending — or extend the same invitation for them to bring their own children.

On Sunday's episode, as the women waited for Kenya to join them for the game, Kandi Burruss walked upstairs and knocked on her friend's door. "Kenya Moore, like seriously, c'mon," Kandi, 44, said.

With the lights off in her room and realizing that cameramen had followed Kandi, Kenya asked: "Why do you have a camera here?"

"I didn't have the camera here. They just ran up here. I was up here first," Kandi explained as Kenya left the door half-shut and proceeded to say she wasn't joining. "Okay, well, I'm not coming down."

A surprised Kandi asked, "Are you serious?" as Kenya confirmed, "I am."

When Kandi asked if anyone else could stay with Brooklyn, Kenya said "no."

Calling out her friend, Kandi said that Kenya up and leaving was "not cool."

But Kenya stood by her decision. "Okay, that's not cool. I'm sorry. I don't know what you want."

Image zoom RHOA season 13 | Credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo (5)

Walking downstairs, Kandi proceeded to inform the ladies of Kenya's decision. All not happy with the news, they decided to go to bed instead of play a game.

"Kenya does have money, Kenya does afford herself nannies, and even if you couldn't afford anything else, you could afford some common damn sense," Porsha, 39, told the cameras.

Porsha, who is mom to daughter Pilar Jhena who turns 2 in March, also added: "Kenya is synonymous with selfish. Listen, I get where Kenya's coming from. But her being the host, she should've given all of us the option to bring our kids or not."

Getting emotional, Kandi, who also has a baby girl — 14-month-old Blaze — told the women that Kenya's actions "just pissed me off, because this is all a double standard thing that's happening right now and I'm not with it."

The next day, after Kandi handed out costumes to each of the ladies for Cynthia Bailey's surprise dungeon-style bachelorette party taking place that night, she had a sitdown conversation with Kenya.

During the chat, she called out Kenya for being "annoying" throughout the trip, noting that she flew private and didn't tell the group, only ordered lunch for herself and not for everyone, and went to her room "never to be heard from again" the previous evening.

"You was just straight rude," Kandi told Kenya, who questioned that she was being "rude for disappearing?"

"Yes, that's rude if you're the host," Kandi explained. "There are multiple things that have happened that annoyed me. And last night was the last straw. I'm just saying if it was anybody else doing this to you, it would be a madhouse."

Explaining her current circumstances amid her divorce from estranged husband Marc Daly, a visibly emotional Kenya said, "I don't have a village right now. You know what I mean? So for me it's just been really stressful and I told you that," she told Kandi, wiping away tears.

Image zoom Kenya Moore and Marc Daly | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"It has been over a year since Marc and I have been separated. As a separated person who has a child all the time, it's just me," Kenya, who has not been away from her daughter a day in her life, explained to cameras. "The decisions I make are not because I want to, it's because I have to. I don't have a choice."

After chatting with Kandi, Kenya addressed the group before the day's activities began and attempted to explain and apologize.

"I have heard your requests and demands and complaints. Last night, I didn't explain to you guys that I have my child here. So we went back up to the room. I just want to let you guys know that I apologize. And I do apologize for not having lunch yesterday — I definitely should have asked you guys," she said.

But the conversation wasn't put to rest. That night at dinner, the women served up the drama when they confronted Kenya.

"Last night, I did go upstairs and my child was there and I made the decision to make sure that she was safe in her bed while I was there," Kenya explained to Drew Sidora, who brought up the topic at the outset of the meal. "Unfortunately for me, I made the best decision for my child at that moment. As a single mom, I have to make the decision that's best for my child. And anybody who is judging me for that, it's really shameful."

Although Kenya apologized earlier in the day, the women didn't understand that it was as an apology.

After back-and-forth amongst the women, Cynthia, 53, stepped in to share her perspective. "When you put this trip together, just from a communication standpoint, if you knew that because of your situation you had to bring your daughter, it would've been nice to let the other ladies in the group that have children have the option," said Cynthia.

Kenya fired back, "I don't need to give them an option," which was met with pushback from the table.

"That is the problem — you've been doing double standards all trip," said Kandi.

In the end, Kenya said she was sorry.

"If I was supposed to tell you guys as a host, a co-host, and I did not tell you, I apologize for that. Going upstairs to take care of my daughter, I didn't think it would feel like that," she told the women. "But if I had seen you crying, that would have been a big deal to me," Kenya said in Kandi's direction. "I'm sorry I went off on your earlier."