Kenya Moore's fellow Housewives want her to put her investigator skills to rest.

"Was it you at six o'clock in the morning that Kenya's talking about?" LaToya Ali asks Drew Sidora during a cast dinner the evening after the X-rated occasion.

"Are we saying that it was Drew?" Kenya asks.

But Drew, 35, does not want her name associated with the stripper allegations. "Don't say it was no Drew. Don't be throwing that s--- out there like it's cute, because we don't do that — we don't throw things out and assume s---," she says.

To recap, Kenya, 50, was convinced that Bolo the Entertainer gave some intimate, private attention to at least one other Housewife the morning after the bachelorette party, and she turned into a detective to try and figure out who was allegedly making "moans and groans" with the exotic dancer. (A rep for Bolo did not respond to PEOPLE's previous request for comment.)

At 6 a.m. the morning following the party, Kenya went downstairs and "could hear noises — moans and groans — and … voices coming from the hallway," she recalled to cameras. "I'm like, 'Are you serious? Somebody is screwing the stripper.'"

Furthermore, she claimed to the women, "I think I heard multiple women's voices."

"I know Porsha's voice, so I knew it was her," Kenya alleged to cameras. "But, honestly, I could not figure out who that other woman was."

When she heard about Kenya's claims, Porsha wasn't happy. "Kenya is so disgusting. She want me to go in there and be fired up … girl, you tired," she said. "I don't f--- with you. You honestly can't even bother me with your lies."

On the upcoming episode, both Drew and LaToya, 34, confront Kenya for "trying to figure out" everyone's whereabouts early that morning.

"Are you having regrets or feeling guilty about something, because your legs were busted wide open," Drew says to Kenya, who denies the claim, saying, "I sure wasn't."

"I'm actually not trying to figure out everybody else and what they were doing," says Kenya.

"Yes, you are!" Drew exclaims.

From Kenya's perspective, "I pretty much think that it's obvious," she says. "I mean, we have this party, yes, you guys had fun, yes, you know, you guys were very sexual."

That's when LaToya steps in. "And you're doing investigation," she interjects. "Why were you investigating a girl's thing?"

Kenya's reasoning? "Because I wanted to," she says. "Simple as that. Do you have a problem with that?"

Needless to say, Kenya doesn't appreciate that her friend is questioning her actions.

"Clearly all of the peach juice she slurped up last night has gone to her brain," she says in a confessional, referencing LaToya and Porsha's makeout session the night before.

Also confused by LaToya is Kandi Burruss.

"One minute LaToya's going off on Drew because she was having a good time with Bolo, and then the next minute, she's mad at Kenya because she was doing an investigation," Kandi says. "Like, you're not making sense right now."