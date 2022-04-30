RHOA's Kandi Burruss Promises Fans 'a Different Vibe' for Season 14 After Casting Shake-Up

"You just have to be who you are and hopefully the people will love it," Kandi Burruss tells PEOPLE as she prepares to enter her 13th season on the Bravo hit show

Kandi Burruss has seen many wives come and go during her 13 seasons on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but season 14 has a different feel for her after a casting shake-up.

"It's fresh," Burruss, 45, tells PEOPLE exclusively ahead of the premiere. "Now, we got new blood on the show. Everybody is just different."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After the departures of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey, the show will welcome Sanya Richards-Ross. But Richards-Ross won't be the only new face holding a peach.

Marlo Hampton, a friend of the show since season 4, has been upgraded to full-time cast member. On-again, off-again housewife Shereé Whitfield will also return to the series. Drew Sidora and Kenya Moore will help round out the RHOA cast.

"Even though Shereé has been there before, it's like she came back with a whole new vibe," explains Burruss. "With Sanya, she just is just fresh energy."

"Marlo and I have gone through our thing for years, but for a long time, I kept saying, 'Yo, why does she not have a peach? I don't understand,'" The Masked Singer champ continues of her costars. "Kenya came on [with] new energy. Normally, people always have her pegged as the villain... I just feel like she just came in with new energy and it's like she just didn't want to be put in that box."

HE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA -- Season:14 -- Pictured: Marlo Hampton -- (Photo by: Stephanie Eley/Bravo) NUP_196239_01394.JPG 2021 Bravo Media, LLC The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast | Credit: Bravo

Though Burruss is the longest running cast member on the show — starring on the series since season two in 2009 — she doesn't let any type of pressure get to her.

"It's always weird," Burruss explains. "I feel like people always want to put a lot of responsibility or something on the person who's been there the longest but at the end of the day, I just look at it like this: we're an ensemble cast."

"Everybody has to bring it. It doesn't matter if you've been there a long time or a short time. Everybody has to be open to sharing and keeping it 100 at all times and not trying to hide your life, not trying to change and save face to protect your brand," she continues. "You just have to be who you are and hopefully the people will love it, that's just how it is. I'm not going to let anybody put any extra pressure on me."

Kandi Burruss Kandi Burruss | Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty

As mom to daughters Riley, 19, and Blaze, 2, and son Ace, 6, Burruss knows she has a large fan base cheering her on because she's just like them.

"I feel like people just find me to be relatable," she explains. "I feel like it just works in a sense because in a world full of crazy, sometimes you need that one person that you can feel connected to that represents what you're you're what you're thinking, how you feel."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I'm surrounded by a bunch of crazy people," she adds. "Whether it be in my personal life, it doesn't matter if I'm with the Housewives, or if I'm on Kandi and the Gang, or whatever, I always have like a crazy circle around me."