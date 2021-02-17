RHOA: Kandi Burruss Asks to 'Turn Off the Cameras' During Cynthia Bailey's Bachelorette Party

"Hopefully, we can get you guys to turn off the cameras for a little while so that we can actually have fun," Kandi Burruss asks production in a sneak peek

The ladies of the Real Housewives of Atlanta are looking for some privacy.

In a sneak peek at Sunday's episode of the hit Bravo show, Kandi Burruss asks producers to "turn off the cameras" during Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party.

The request is made after Porsha Williams convinces the hired stripper to come back and rejoin the women to "party."

"Hopefully, we can get you guys to turn off the cameras for a little while so that we can actually have fun," Kandi says to producers in the clip, first posted by Page Six.

Kenya Moore voices her agreement, but LaToya Ali points out that even if producers leave for the night, the women will still be captured by the cameras in the ceiling.

"I don't give a f---- about those cameras," Kandi says.

Eventually, the camera crew agrees to shut down and call it a night. "Alright. Let's cut on our end," a producer can be heard saying. "Okay, we're going to de-mic."

"Yes, I love it!" Kenya says as the women bid the crew goodnight.

Image zoom Real Housewives of Atlanta | Credit: Bravo Media

While the footage appears to end there, the activities from the rest of the night were previously teased during the season 13 trailer, which includes a montage of the women dancing in lingerie, surrounded by sex toys and strippers.

The trailer also features Kenya claiming she heard "sex noises" the night of the party. And while no one at the table outright points a finger at Porsha, friend Tanya Sam later tells her someone is "making disparaging comments about me and you involving a stripper."

PEOPLE previously spoke to Cynthia, 53, about the party, and while she kept her lips sealed about any hookup rumors, she joked that some of the ladies had "more" fun than others.

"I believe quite a few of the ladies probably had a better time than I did in the end," she said. "They all enjoyed my party, very much so. I can't say too much about the bachelorette, but I will say that we had a lot of fun. Some more than others."