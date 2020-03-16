RHOA: How Porsha Williams Forgives NeNe Leakes After Those Body-Shaming Comments

Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes had a tearful reunion on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, sitting down for the first time to discuss their headline-making argument.

The Bravo costars agreed to patch up their friendship, hugging after an emotional discussion during a getaway to Greece.

“I’m sorry,” Leakes, 52, told Williams. “I love you.”

“I love you and I miss you so much,” Williams, 38, said in response. “I miss you such much, NeNe. It’s been really hard without you.”

Things between Williams and Leakes went south last season when Williams claimed she had been physically grabbed by Leakes during the O.G. Atlanta Housewife’s infamous closet meltdown.

The allegation, which Leakes denied, prompted the mother of two to send a series of aggressive text messages to Williams, calling her a “lying ass big fat hungry bitch,” a “big piggy with the busted shape,” and telling her to “try dieting,” among other things. At the time the messages were sent, last March, Williams had given birth to her first child — daughter Pilar Jhena — six days earlier.

“This is what my so called ‘Big sis’ sent me 6 days after giving birth,” Williams wrote on Instagram, sharing the texts. “NeNe is so miserable and ain’t happy for nobody. #FatShamingANewMomShameOnYou.”

From there, things only escalated, with Leakes allegedly sending Williams a cease and desist. The move fractured their friendship even more. “Once she sent me a cease and desist, at that point, I was like, ‘You know what? This is just a sure sign that I should be done with the relationship.’ So I’m over it,” Williams told PEOPLE last April. “I’m concentrating on my baby girl. And people who love and support me at this moment.”

Image zoom NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

RELATED: RHOA‘s NeNe Leakes Fat-Shames New Mom Porsha Williams — 6 Days After She Gave Birth

The two have mostly kept their distance from each other this season, agreeing to keep things cordial on the surface. So how did they get to their one-on-one on Sunday’s RHOA? Well, Williams was inspired to clear things up after her therapy session with fiancé Dennis McKinley.

“Going to therapy with Dennis, it makes me think about the longterm value of a relationship,” Williams told viewers. “The reason why I have been so hurt be NeNe is because I valued our friendship. It really got strong throughout the years. Now I don’t give a f— about what she was going through at the time because what she did was uncalled for. But what I know is that I love the person that is in front of me, and I want to move past it, period.”

Sitting down with Leakes, Williams explained that she was suffering from postpartum depression at the time of their back and forth, which made her “extra-sensitive.”

“I had just had PJ, it was really hard,” Williams said. “The timing of you and I having this war was like the worst possible time for me, period. I couldn’t forgive because it had hurt me that deep because it was at such a vulnerable time. And I just felt as though you didn’t care. So when I felt like you didn’t care, I let go of who we were.”

“Out of everybody in the group who I have had issues with, that hurt me the most,” Williams said. “Because I genuinely love you, I genuinely look up to you, but this s— that we are arguing about has got us so far apart.”

Image zoom Porsha Williams Alex Martinez/Bravo

RELATED: Porsha Williams Slams ‘Snapback Culture’ as She Is Being Body-Shamed 4 Months After Giving Birth

Williams’ words struck a chord with Leakes.

“I know what it is to be in postpartum. Obviously I’m a mother, I have two kids, so I feel bad that I said anything that may have hurt her,” Leakes told the audience.

Speaking to Williams, Leakes broke down in tears. “I’m sorry,” she said. “At the end of the day, Porsha, I love you like a big sister. That’s real. And I want to be your sister, I want to be here for you and PJ, I do. I don’t want to see you hurt, I want to be able to talk to you openly, and I want to still have that friendship.”

Leakes then confessed that she felt isolated from the group last season, amid her husband’s cancer battle. “That was the worst time in my life, the worst time in my marriage,” she said. “I just felt closed off and shut down. I didn’t have you guys to come to. I was crushed. I felt like if he left, I wouldn’t have anybody.”

“Last year was the most trying time in my entire life,” she added. “I needed my friends to see that I’m not always this strong woman. When things become too much, I just instantly shut down. I’m just glad to be in a better place.”

Image zoom NeNe Leakes

RELATED: RHOA‘s NeNe Leakes Denies Body-Shaming Porsha Williams After Pregnancy: ‘You Were Fat Before’

In the end, Williams made sure that Leakes knew she wasn’t alone.

“I do support you, I am here for you, I do pray for you. But I feel like you were already in a certain space where you were like, ‘These girls don’t have my back, these girls don’t support me.’ You just weren’t willing to hear us at that moment,” Williams said.

“I appreciate your understanding,” Williams continued. “And I want you to know as a friend, there’s certain boundaries that I’m not going to cross with you no more, and I’m going to respect how you want to be treated. And I feel like, you will also respect how I want to be treated as a friend.”

“I will, I will,” Leakes said.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.