RHOA: Drew Sidora Claims LaToya Ali Was 'Looking for Prophet D---' in Finale Sneak Peek
Allegations about married LaToya Ali having a relationship with a prophet are raised once again by Drew Sidora on Sunday's season finale
Christmastime may have been near, but there was no happiness and cheer between Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali.
In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's season finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, LaToya, 34, makes a late entrance at Cynthia Bailey's cast holiday party — and brings the drama with her.
"Oh, perfect timing!" Drew, 35, says as LaToya walks in the door. "She came to get her gift."
The party comes after Drew accused LaToya — who is married — of having a relationship with her longtime family friend, Prophet Anthony Lott. The actress said Prophet Lott was supposed to perform a "baby blessing" on her daughter, Aniya, but she ultimately decided not to have the spiritual advisor do the blessing because she believed LaToya and Prophet Lott were in a relationship.
RELATED: RHOA's Drew Sidora Accuses Married LaToya Ali of Having a Relationship with Her Prophet Friend
Both Prophet Lott, who is single, and LaToya, who is in the process of getting a divorce, denied Drew's accusation.
After appearing to give hugs to everyone in the group but Drew, the Step Up star says again that LaToya "came right in time to get her gift."
Kenya Moore then tells LaToya that prior to her arrival, Drew "tried to present some stupid recording of a prophet talking about you."
RELATED: RHOA's Drew Sidora Admits She's Had 'Thoughts' About Husband Ralph Pittman 'Being Unfaithful'
But Drew stands by what she believes to be true. "The truth will go forth. LaToya has issues and things going on, and we have had a lot of drama that she has brought into my life," she says to the women.
LaToya doesn't want to hear it, though.
"Drew, shut up," LaToya snaps at Drew, who responds by calling her castmate "disrespectful," adding, "Something is wrong with you."
"You weren't looking for God!" Drew continues. "You were looking for some d---. You was looking for prophet d---."
Keeping the insults going, LaToya fires back, "And your man looking for some new p----, 'cause yours is dried up."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta season finale airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.
- Sigourney Weaver Narrates an Orca Mother Grieving in Moving Scene from Disney+’s Secrets of the Whales
- John Stamos Opens Up About Life with 3-Year-Old Son Billy: 'Better Than I Imagined'
- JoAnna Garcia Swisher Opens Up About the Recent Deaths of Her Parents: 'It's a Gaping Hole'
- Korie Robertson Felt 'Helpless' Leaving Pregnant Daughter Sadie at the Hospital amid COVID Battle