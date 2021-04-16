Allegations about married LaToya Ali having a relationship with a prophet are raised once again by Drew Sidora on Sunday's season finale

RHOA: Drew Sidora Claims LaToya Ali Was 'Looking for Prophet D---' in Finale Sneak Peek

Christmastime may have been near, but there was no happiness and cheer between Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's season finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, LaToya, 34, makes a late entrance at Cynthia Bailey's cast holiday party — and brings the drama with her.

"Oh, perfect timing!" Drew, 35, says as LaToya walks in the door. "She came to get her gift."

The party comes after Drew accused LaToya — who is married — of having a relationship with her longtime family friend, Prophet Anthony Lott. The actress said Prophet Lott was supposed to perform a "baby blessing" on her daughter, Aniya, but she ultimately decided not to have the spiritual advisor do the blessing because she believed LaToya and Prophet Lott were in a relationship.

Both Prophet Lott, who is single, and LaToya, who is in the process of getting a divorce, denied Drew's accusation.

After appearing to give hugs to everyone in the group but Drew, the Step Up star says again that LaToya "came right in time to get her gift."

Kenya Moore then tells LaToya that prior to her arrival, Drew "tried to present some stupid recording of a prophet talking about you."

But Drew stands by what she believes to be true. "The truth will go forth. LaToya has issues and things going on, and we have had a lot of drama that she has brought into my life," she says to the women.

LaToya doesn't want to hear it, though.

"Drew, shut up," LaToya snaps at Drew, who responds by calling her castmate "disrespectful," adding, "Something is wrong with you."

"You weren't looking for God!" Drew continues. "You were looking for some d---. You was looking for prophet d---."

Keeping the insults going, LaToya fires back, "And your man looking for some new p----, 'cause yours is dried up."