"We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other's lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other's children," the Bravo star wrote

Falynn Guobadia and Simon Guobadia have chosen to end their marriage.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 31, announced the pair's split on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

"After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways," she began.

"We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other's lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other's children. This mutual decision was not made lightly," she continued, "and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period."

Falynn concluded by thanking her supporters "who have shown a great deal of love for our family," adding: "You all do not go unnoticed."

Simon shared his own announcement about the separation on both his Instagram feed and Instagram Story. "After a year and a half together, Falynn and I have made the mutual decision to end our marriage. Despite our willingness to be transparent, we respectfully ask for privacy at this time. Thank you," he wrote.

Rumors regarding Falynn and Simon's relationship status began swirling after the pair seemingly unfollowed each other on Instagram recently.

Falynn promptly shut down speculation surrounding her marriage while speaking to The Jasmine Brand on March 31.

"That rumor came from a miserable person," she said. "Simon and I, we go through our marital issues, just like everyone else. Everybody has their own s---. Whether we unfollow and we follow back and we delete our stuff or whatever the case is, just let us go through our stuff. We're just like everyone else. We're normal people."

Just before Valentine's Day, Simon posted a photo of the now-estranged couple on Instagram alongside a statement about fighting for love.

"It took me a life time to learn how to love someone unconditionally even when I did not have examples of that growing up. It is never too late to learn because an empty heart is even more of a greater burden," he wrote in a since-deleted post, according to Atlanta Black Star. "I'm still learning, I'm not quite there and quite frankly, loving someone deeply is not a destination because it does get bumpy. It is a life time journey."