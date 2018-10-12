Eva Marcille Shares Photos from Her Romantic Atlanta Wedding — and Shows Off Her Two Dresses!

Paras Griffin/Getty
placeholder
Jodi Guglielmi
October 12, 2018 12:29 PM

Eva Marcille is giving fans an inside look at her wedding album.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared photos from her nuptials with husband Michael Sterling on Thursday.

Posting a series of photos to Instagram, Marcille — who first gained fame winning cycle 3 of America’s Next Top Model — showed off her ceremony and reception wedding dresses.

In one shot, she is seen walking into her reception alongside her new husband while wearing a strapless white gown with lace details. In a second, she wears an off-the-shoulder gown with sequin embellishments.

And of course, she made sure to snap a picture with her Real Housewives of Atlanta costars NeNe Leaks, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and Marlo Hampton.

Marcille said “I do” to Sterling during a private ceremony in Atlanta earlier this month.

The wedding came nearly five months after Marcille gave birth to their first child together, son Michael Todd Sterling Jr.

RELATED: ‘Welcome to Atlanta, Bitch!’ New Faces Join The Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 11 Trailer

The 33-year-old America’s Next Top Model alum announced her engagement to the lawyer last Christmas after over a year of dating.

Just one month before Sterling popped the question, Marcille revealed her pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE. (She is already a mom to daughter Marley Rae, 4, with ex Kevin McCall.)

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling
Joe Carlos Photography

“I said, ‘Marley, would you like to have a little brother or sister?’ And she said, ‘Yes, Mom, but you know what? Maybe a baby brother. Make it a brother,’ ” she recalled of her sweet conversation with her little girl.

“I thought that was adorable, but at the time, I had no idea what I was having, so my fear [about] this extremely expressive and outgoing young girl [was] if this baby came out to be a little girl, that might not be a great situation for Marley,” Marcille added with a laugh .“However, I found out soon after that I was having a boy, and I felt like she willed it in her favor. I’m beyond elated to be having a boy.”

