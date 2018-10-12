Eva Marcille Shares Photos from Her Romantic Atlanta Wedding — and Shows Off Her Two Dresses!

Eva Marcille is giving fans an inside look at her wedding album.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared photos from her nuptials with husband Michael Sterling on Thursday.
Posting a series of photos to Instagram, Marcille — who first gained fame winning cycle 3 of America’s Next Top Model — showed off her ceremony and reception wedding dresses.
In one shot, she is seen walking into her reception alongside her new husband while wearing a strapless white gown with lace details. In a second, she wears an off-the-shoulder gown with sequin embellishments.
And of course, she made sure to snap a picture with her Real Housewives of Atlanta costars NeNe Leaks, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and Marlo Hampton.
Marcille said “I do” to Sterling during a private ceremony in Atlanta earlier this month.
The wedding came nearly five months after Marcille gave birth to their first child together, son Michael Todd Sterling Jr.
The 33-year-old America’s Next Top Model alum announced her engagement to the lawyer last Christmas after over a year of dating.
Just one month before Sterling popped the question, Marcille revealed her pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE. (She is already a mom to daughter Marley Rae, 4, with ex Kevin McCall.)
“I said, ‘Marley, would you like to have a little brother or sister?’ And she said, ‘Yes, Mom, but you know what? Maybe a baby brother. Make it a brother,’ ” she recalled of her sweet conversation with her little girl.
“I thought that was adorable, but at the time, I had no idea what I was having, so my fear [about] this extremely expressive and outgoing young girl [was] if this baby came out to be a little girl, that might not be a great situation for Marley,” Marcille added with a laugh .“However, I found out soon after that I was having a boy, and I felt like she willed it in her favor. I’m beyond elated to be having a boy.”