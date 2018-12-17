RHOA: Why Eva Marcille Didn't Invite 'Big Sis' NeNe Leakes to Her Bachelorette Party

Before Eva Marcille walked down the aisle to marry husband Michael Sterling, the model said goodbye to her single days with a blowout bachelorette party weekend in Miami surrounded by her closest girlfriends. But one person’s absence from the festivities had Marcille’s Real Housewives of Atlanta costars confused.

On Sunday’s episode, during a girls trip to Florida, the ladies confronted Marcille about why she hadn’t invited NeNe Leakes on the getaway.

Sure, many were confused as to why they weren’t invited, either (though Porsha Williams appeared to have made the cut). But Leakes’ lack of an invite was especially confusing considering that Marcille had often referred to Leakes as her “big sister.”

“You didn’t even invite NeNe, who you asked to speak at your wedding?” Williams wondered. “Why was NeNe not invited?”

“It would have only taken Eva like, 10 seconds to just send a text and be like, ‘Hey, you’re speaking in my wedding. Come.’ And I think NeNe actually would have gone to Eva’s bachelorette party,” Bailey said. “When you speak about her, it’s like, you’re always getting this advice from her and she’s like a big sister to you. So it implies like you guys are super close.”

Added pal Marlo Hampton: “It just seems weird that Porsha would have been invited and NeNe wouldn’t. Your ‘girl you’ve known forever’ didn’t get invited? ‘My girl I’ve known forever.’ That’s the part right there.”

Eva Marcille and NeNe Leakes

In her defense, Marcille, 34, said the weekend was a bit of a surprise.

She knew the trip was happening, but the group grew to 12 friends — which Marcille says “was not the original plan.”

“I didn’t purposely not invite NeNe,” Marcille said. “I don’t have any sisters biologically that I know. So for me, women in my life and in my circle is a blessing. I don’t know why I’m getting choked up. I don’t have to be best friends with NeNe for me to have a level of respect for her. I’m inspired by NeNe. And I’ve seen who NeNe has become, I’ve seen her successes, and I support her. I don’t talk to her everyday like [Cynthia does], that’s fine. Or every day like Marlo does, that’s fine. But that doesn’t change the way I feel about her.”

“I’m sorry, what’s the problem?” Marcille asked, in a confessional interview. “I am not trying to have the friendship or relationship that Cynthia and Marlo has with NeNe. I got what I got. I’m fine with it. I call her sis.”

Eva Marcille Jason Kempin/BET/Getty Images for BET

Additionally, Marcille said she was aware that Leakes, 51, was busy taking care of her husband Gregg, who has stage 3 colon cancer. “You have 7,000 things going on,” the America’s Next Top Model winner said. “Coming to the strip club for a day in Miami is not one that I thought would be that big of a deal.”

That didn’t sit well with Leakes, though.

“I think Marlo and Cynthia’s biggest thing probably was, ‘How do you be in somebody’s wedding and they don’t invite you to the bachelorette’s weekend,’ ” Leakes told Marcille. “Even if you thought a person was busy, you still extend the invite. Whether they’re busy or not.”

“I don’t know whether I would have done to Eva’s bachelorette party, but an invite would have been f—ing nice,” Leakes explained to audiences. “She did ask me to speak at her wedding. So it seems to me it would make more sense if she would have said, ‘Hey girl, do you want to come to Florida?’ and I probably would have said to her, ‘Hey girl, no.’ “

Marcille understood and apologized. “I never anticipated it would be a thing like, ‘Oh I’m inviting this person and not this person.’ If I plan a bachelorette weekend, I would invite not just NeNe but all you guys,” she said.

Marcille’s bachelorette weekend went down in July.

“So my closest friends surprised me in Miami his weekend for a #soontobesterling turn up!!!” she captioned one picture on Instagram. “I couldn’t be more thankful for such thoughtful and bomb ass group of friends🌻 #littykittycommittee.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.