Eva Marcille wasn’t open to Marlo Hampton’s suggestion that she needed to lose baby weight before walking down the aisle.

On Sunday’s Real Housewives of Atlanta, the America’s Next Top Model winner clapped back at Hampton for telling her “I just want 10 lbs. off” while she was trying on wedding dresses.

“We can run pound for pound, and [I] will still say the snatchest of the crew,” Marcille, 34, said in her defense — adding that she had just given birth to son Michael Jr., her first child with then-fiancé Michael Sterling, 13 weeks prior.

Eva Marcille Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

“That ain’t yesterday, that’s 13 weeks ago,” Hampton shot back.

Though Marcille shrugged it off, she wasn’t laughing. “I was smaller than Marlo at my heaviest than Marlo was at her smallest, but she thinks that I need to lose 10 lbs?” Marcille said on the RHOA after show. “The circumference of her ass is the size of this table, and I reminded her of that right there because I guess she forgot putting her pants on that morning.”

Marcille wasn’t the only only putting Hampton in her place.

NeNe Leakes, who brought Hampton along with her to Marcille’s fitting unexpectedly, was quick to call out the Friend of the Housewives.

“Bitch you need to f—ing stop bitch with your big ass, ginormous ass, humungous-ass hips,” Leakes told Hampton. “Bitch eating cake, sandwiches, ice cream late at night. Going to the gas station for potato chips, lollypops …”

Explained Leakes on the after show: “Eva was getting married. I had my huge wedding and I got married and that wasn’t that long ago. I knew Marlo knew fashion because Marlo helped me with my wedding and the looks that we should have. I knew she had a good eye. … [But] Marlo was giving a lot. Every bride wants everything to be perfect and Marlo doesn’t even understand that.”

Marlo Hampton Prince Williams/WireImage

In the end, Marcille was happy to have Leakes by her side.

“NeNe is my girl and I appreciate her having my back. So thank you NeNe for coming to my defense and reminding Marlo that the circumference of her ass is huge,” Marcille said on RHOA.

“I think NeNe realized we were getting off track and she went ahead and brought it on back and reminded Marlo that she could use Atkins or a Keto diet herself,” the supermodel added on the after show.

Marcille and Sterling said their “I dos” during a private ceremony in Atlanta back in October, five months after she gave birth. (She is also a mom to daughter Marley Rae, 4, with ex Kevin McCall.)

For the nuptials, Marcille wore two dresses — a strapless, white ballgown with a full skirt and lace details, as well as an off-the-shoulder gown with sequin embellishments. None of the gowns were ones she tried on during Sunday’s RHOA.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.