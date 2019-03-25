RHOA's Eva Marcille Says She Lives in Multiple Places to Hide from Allegedly Abusive Ex

Eva Marcille got candid about her contentious relationship with ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall on Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, claiming that she and her family have had to move five times to flee from him.

The 34-year-old model — who split from McCall back in 2015, a year after giving birth to their daughter, Marley Rae — said she’s taken multiple restraining and protective orders out against McCall, alleging domestic abuse.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I still feel a sense of threat,” said Marcille, referring to McCall as “Marley’s donor” only. “I have had to move five times, and I still feel a sense of uneasiness. He’s just so petty sometimes. I’ve walked outside of my balcony before and he’s been standing in the dark. And it is the scariest feeling ever.”

Marcille claimed that she even involved the FBI at one point. She now lives in more than one house to make it harder for McCall to track her and Marley, 5, down, she said.

“Every time I move, he finds me,” Marcille said. “Because of that, I live in multiple places. Safety is a priority for me.”

Kevin McCall and Eva Marcille Johnny Nunez/WireImage

McCall did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but the 33-year-old record producer, rapper, singer and songwriter has been outspoken on social media about Marcille since their breakup.

In November 2017, McCall reportedly disowned his daughter and scrubbed all her pictures from his Instagram account. Just last week, he clapped back at Marcille’s claim that her new husband, Michael Sterling — with whom she shares 5-month-old son Michael, Jr. — is Marley’s true father.

“Imma just sit this right here. No debate necessary,” he wrote, tweeting a photo of a Google search showing “McCall” as Marley’s last name.

He then claimed that he was the victim of “parental alienation,” writing, “I’m sorry for every one who had a s—ty father. Unfortunately I’m nothing like him, I’m just trying to set up ‘supervised visitation’ at a police station.”

“I’ve been around willing and able to help for years now and you don’t speak on that!” McCall also wrote to Marcille. “Time to heal babe 🙏🏿 it’s time to let go and let GOD.”

RELATED: Eva’s Wedding Airs on Real Housewives of Atlanta: Read Her Emotional Vows

Speaking to PEOPLE late last year, Marcille said that she doesn’t have any contact with McCall.

“There’s no co-parenting, I’m the parent,” Marcille said. “He’s not in my life, and he’s not in Marley’s life. I have full custody. Michael is Marley’s father. [Kevin] ain’t nothing but a memory.”

She opened up more about their tense relationship during a visit to The Wendy Williams Show in December. “He thinks that biology is more important than being present,” Marcille said of McCall. “He’s extremely dysfunctional and he’s not at a place where it’s safe for himself or for others.”

The America’s Next Top Model alum also told Williams that she was open for Marley to have a relationship with McCall, but in order to do that, “he should have to go to the court and talk mediation.”

“I’m open to Marley having the best of what she needs,” she said. “If he’s at a place where he is happy or good and where life is good for him… to be a parent, you need to be responsible. You need to learn how to be selfless.”

Questions about Marcille’s living situation came up on RHOA when one of her bridesmaids spread rumors about Marcille to Friend of the Housewives Marlo Hampton.

The woman — whose identity was kept secret but whom Marcille said she believed to be former pal Seannita Parmer — told Hampton via speakerphone that Marcille was having financial problems that allegedly included having her car repossessed.

“The house that she’s in is not actually where she lives,” the woman claimed. “She lives in a raggedy little house across the street from the golf course. … The house is in somebody else’s name that they live in over there because her credit is too bad. And then his stuff was messed up ’cause they couldn’t even get it in his name either.”

Hampton also said the woman told her that Marcille is “a full-blown lesbian” who has “girlfriends” in Los Angeles.

Eva Marcille Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Marcille did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about Hampton’s claims about her sexual orientation, but when she heard secondhand what her bridesmaid said on the phone about her living situation, she was angry.

“Seannita was literally one of my best friends in the world. She was more than a friend, she was a sister. But after my wedding, we fell out horribly,” Marcille explained to viewers. “She just showing me she’s far from perfect. She ain’t even good.”

“She called the world and spoke my name and tried to spit venom and lies and take a fraction of the truth in any story and spin that and make it as disgusting as possible,” Marcille added.

After fleeing from filming, Marcille came back with Sterling in tow. Together, the two spoked to castmate NeNe Leakes about their situation with McCall.

“The problem is that [Seannita and Hampton] don’t understand the gravity of our security concerns,” Sterling said. “We don’t reveal our address. We have multiple addresses. Some are under aliases. We’ve got to move around.”

Eva Marcille Jason Kempin/BET/Getty Images for BET

In the end, Hampton refused to believe Marcille’s claims about McCall.

“I think she’s lying,” Hampton said, before confessing, “I believe that your baby father might be a little cuckoo but girl, he ain’t after you like that. You post on your Instagram where you’re going, where you’re making appearances at. Doesn’t mean he’s checking for you like that. That’s done and over with, okay?”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

If you suspect domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.