Drew Sidora Doesn't Regret Lunging at LaToya Ali on RHOA Finale: 'She's Lucky I Was Held Back'

"I could've pressed charges, but where I come from, that was my reaction," Drew Sidora said about getting into a near-physical brawl with LaToya Ali on the season 13 finale

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen following Sunday's season 13 finale, Sidora, 35, told host Andy Cohen that she wouldn't take back running up on Ali at the cast holiday party, where the tension between the two escalated.

"Absolutely not. And she's lucky that I was held back because she threw something at my head. I could've pressed charges, but where I come from, that was my reaction. You don't get to throw things at me and me just sit there," the Chicago native told Cohen.

During Sunday night's episode, the pair went head-to-head at Cynthia Bailey's "Friendsmas" white elephant holiday party, where Sidora once again accused Ali of having a relationship with Prophet Anthony Lott. (Both Prophet Lott, who is single, and LaToya, who is in the process of getting a divorce, previously denied Sidora's accusation.)

At the end of the episode, Ali, 34, grabbed the wig Sidora had brought as a gift and threw it at her. Immediately, the Step Up actress jumped up off the couch and aggressively moved towards the Canadian YouTuber before two men — who appeared to be members of production — intervened.

The infamous wig was a talking point all season. As viewers saw on the finale, it reappeared when Kenya Moore unwrapped the trio of boxes that Sidora brought to the holiday gathering, where each cast member was asked to bring a gift not exceeding $1,000 in value.

Unlike the other lavish items that the Housewives purchased, Sidora's packages contained a tape recording (allegedly of Prophett Lott talking about Ali), a $100 donation to the Humane Society and her infamous wig — all of which Sidora said was worth $1,000.

But if Sidora could do it over again, she would've brought another gift.

"Do you regret insisting that boxing up that wig was a perfectly acceptable gift for a $1,000 exchange?" Cohen, 52, asked.

"I'll own that one," she told Cohen. "... I like that I did it because I put it on the table — I wanted to talk about it, put it on the table," she added. "But I could've also brought something else, you know, and so I do own that."

Sidora also hinted that the alleged recording of Prophet Lott talking about how he liked Ali wasn't played in its entirety.

"I wish I could play the whole recording and then you guys would have everything you need," said Sidora. (Prophet Lott did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the recording on Sunday night's episode.)

As for other regrets from the season? Sidora said she wished she hadn't filmed her heated conversation with her husband Ralph Pittman, during which she accused him of spying on their family through home security cameras.

"Oh definitely yes! I wish I could take that back," she said.