RHOA's Cynthia Bailey Teases Future Move to Los Angeles — and a Potential RHOBH Cameo

Newly married Cynthia Bailey is enjoying being back home in Georgia — but the Real Housewives of Atlanta star isn't opposed to the bi-coastal lifestyle.

Bailey, who married Fox sports reporter Mike Hill in October, was splitting her time between her "Lake Bailey" home in Atlanta and Los Angeles, where Hill worked. And while the RHOA star enjoyed spending time out west, she tells PEOPLE there's nothing like home.

"I love L.A. I've always loved, even before I met my husband. I always liked the idea of both, to be honest with you," she says. Still, "Nothing's like Atlanta. Atlanta is always going to be home. I don't think I will ever get rid of Lake Bailey — Lake Bailey on the Hill now."

Since shooting season 13 of the reality series, which premieres on Sunday, the RHOA star and her husband have returned to Atlanta where Hill has turned "Lake Bailey on the Hill" into an at-home studio due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Together, they have made a new life in Bailey's home city.

"This is my happy place. This is my peace. But however, now that I'm married, because I had got asked this question a lot before I got married, but now that we're married, wherever my husband is, is where I will be," Bailey, 53, explains. "And I think he will answer the same way."

Hill proposed to Bailey with a gorgeous 5-carat princess cut solitaire ring in Atlanta at the grand opening of her business, The Bailey WineCeller, in July 2019. The surprise proposal was a family affair, with Bailey’s daughter Noelle Robinson, 21, and Hill’s two daughters — Kayla and Ashlee — all in attendance, alongside a crowd of the couple’s closest friends and Bailey’s RHOA castmates.

Fast forward to 2020, the couple wed at the Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia, on Oct. 10 amid the pandemic. But despite the uncertainties and sudden changes of this year, Bailey says that "as long as we're together, we're able to work it out together."

"It depends on what's happening with the world, but wherever we're able to really work is where we're going to live. ... It could be in L.A. later on, but for now we're spending more time here," she says.

But just because the wine cellar owner will continue to hold her peach doesn't mean that she won't one day trade that peach for a diamond. Talking about joining fellow Housewife Garcelle Beauvais, who made history last year as the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' first Black cast member, Bailey says she is still "available" to appear on the West Coast franchise if the Beverly Hills ladies would have her.

"Now, I'm still available to get on a plane," she laughs, adding that now owning a home out west makes potential RHOBH cameos easier. "We have two homes. We have our home in Los Angeles and we have our home here in Atlanta. So I'm more than happy to go play with Garcelle and the girls if called upon to do so. …. I really do live both places now."

She continues, "Who knows? This has been a very unpredictable year. Who knows what's going to happen next year. Maybe I can be in Atlanta and I can go hang out with the ladies in L.A. sometimes when I'm out there."

Bailey's new chapter with Hill, along with their wedding, will be featured in the upcoming season. In addition to the drama surrounding Bailey's surprise bachelorette party, the new season will also feature the ladies — including Kandi Burruss-Tucker, Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams — grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, taking part in the Black Lives Matter movement, and welcoming newcomers Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali.

Of Sidora joining the cast, Bailey says, "She's awesome. Like any friendship, we have a moment or two, but kudos to her that we were both woman enough to have a conversation and get past it. I think she's a great addition to the show."