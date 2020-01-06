RHOA's Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Aren't Married Yet Despite Wedding Photos

Cynthia Bailey and her fiancé Mike Hill haven’t walked down the aisle just yet.

The couple is not married, PEOPLE can exclusively report, despite photos that surfaced on Sunday showing them in bridal and groom attire.

Why were they all dressed up as if they had just said”I do,” then? According to Bailey’s agent, Nick Roses, they were shooting a spread for Sophisticated Weddings in New York City.

“Not to worry, this was merely a photoshoot in preparation for their big day!” Roses told PEOPLE. “Cynthia looked lovely today! Be sure to check out [the magazine] for Mike and Cynthia’s full photoshoot, coming soon.”

Image zoom Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey Cynthia Bailey/Instagram

Bailey, 52, and Hill, 49, got engaged in July, after dating for 14 months.

PEOPLE had the exclusive photos of the happy moment. Hill proposed to Bailey with a gorgeous five-carat princess cut solitaire ring in Atlanta at the grand opening of her new business, The Bailey WineCeller.

The surprise proposal was a family affair, with Bailey’s daughter Noelle Robinson, 20, and Hill’s two daughters — Kayla, 17, and Ashlee, 19 — attending alongside the couple’s closest friends and Bailey’s RHOA cast mates.

Their sweet moment aired recently on season 12 of the Bravo reality show.

Image zoom Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey's engagement Night Owl Post Productions Nick McElroy and Courtney Ajinca Events

Since then, the two have been busy planning their big day, telling PEOPLE in November that they’ve picked out the “perfect” wedding date: Oct. 10, 2020.

“I actually have to thank Kandi Burruss for helping us with the date,” Bailey said during an appearance alongside Hill on PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check. “We had been wanting to do it in October, but I didn’t actually know when. We were actually in Greece, we were on the bus just bored and talking about wedding stuff. And she said, ’10/10/20 — like 20/20 vision.’ It falls on a Saturday. It’s perfect. Perfect vision, perfect date. And our little mantra is, ‘We’re not perfect, but we’re perfect for each other.’ So it works.”

She explained that the two still have a lot to work out, including whether or not they’re going to have a large bridal party.

“I’m not wanting to have any bridesmaids. It’s a lot going on in the friendship department over here. I’m trying to mend friendships, new friendships are blossoming. We’ll have to see what happens when we get to the reunion, who even makes it to the wedding. But it’s something we have to figure out because Mike really wants groomsman,” Bailey said.

“It’s a lot of drama!” Hill added.

Regardless, Bailey assured fans the two will “figure it out” and will hopefully be able to share their wedding on TV.

“If I’m on the show, absolutely!” she said.

Image zoom Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Leon Bennett/WireImage

This will be the second marriage for both Bailey and Hill, who currently works at Fox Sports 1 out of Los Angeles. She was previously married to Peter Thomas from 2010 in 2017.

Bailey has made no secret about her desire to walk down the aisle again and marry Hill.

“I want to marry Mike. I love Mike. He’s my soulmate,” she told PEOPLE in December 2018. “We talk about getting married all the time.”

“You know, we’ve both been married before, so marriage is something we both understand,” she added. “We’re not jumping into this blind. We both have kids and we both love each other very much. We know marriage is the next step.”