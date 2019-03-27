RHOA Star Phaedra Parks’ Ex-Husband Apollo Nida's Prison Sentence Gets Reduced by 1 Year

Apollo Nida will be getting out of prison sooner than originally expected.

A federal judge reduced Nida’s 96-month prison sentence by a full 12 months on Tuesday, according to court documents first obtained by The Blast — meaning Nida will now only have to serve 84 months for his crimes.

The ex-husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna Phaedra Parks has been behind bars since July 2014, after pleading guilty to bank fraud and identity theft.

Under his new terms and with credit for time served, Nida is now scheduled to be released on August 2020, according to the Bureau of Prisons website. He is expected to be on probation afterwards, The Blast reports.

Apollo Nida Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

In the meantime, Nida — who shares sons Ayden, 8, and Dylan, 5, with Parks — remains at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, the federal correctional institution where Teresa Giudice‘s husband Joe Giudice also served time.

The two Bravo stars met at the facility, Teresa previously revealed, though didn’t spend much time together.

Joe began his 41-month prison sentence there for mail and wire fraud in March 2016 but was later transferred to Pennsylvania, where he stayed at the FCI Allenwood Low until his release earlier this month. Joe is currently in an ICE detainment center, until a court hears the appeal of his deportation ruling, according to sources.

Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Nida and Parks got married in 2009 and split in 2014 before he left for prison. Their divorce was finalized in 2017.

He’s since found love again with fiancée Sherien Almufti, who famously made an appearance in RHOA‘s ninth season.

“She’s more than cute. Sometimes you gotta upgrade,” Nida told pal Todd Tucker of Almufti on RHOA, while calling from prison. “I’m a one-woman man.”

Parks has also moved on, going public in January with her new boyfriend, Dish Nation host Tone Kapone.

“I have a special guy that I’ve been seeing,” Parks told PEOPLE in December. “I’m really excited …. he’s a baby doll. He looks like a treat because he is a treat. He’s a great guy.”

Parks told PEOPLE in December that despite their messy divorce, she wishes Nida well.

“We have two beautiful sons together,” she said. “I’ll always be grateful for that. I’m hoping he will get married to whomever he is engaged to, honey, and he will be out of my hair.”