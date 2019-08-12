Apollo Nida has a public message for his two sons.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star — who shares Ayden, 9, and Dylan, 6, with ex-wife Phaedra Parks, 45 — uploaded a picture of his boys to Instagram on Sunday for his 169,000 followers, implying in the caption that Parks is keeping them from him.

“DON’T WORRY! We will be together soon,” wrote Nida, 40. “No matter what, she can’t keep us apart.”

“The fight will not stop to be a good DAD!!! There’s not a day that goes by I don’t think of the two of you. LOVE AND MISS YA SO MUCH,” he said, adding the phrases “day one dad,” “always been there,” and “fathers have rights too” in hashtags.

Neither Nida nor Parks responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Nida was sentenced to an eight-year prison sentence in July 2014 after pleading guilty to bank fraud and identity theft in May 2014 (the same year he and Parks split). However, in late July, he was released from the Fort Dix Correctional Facility in New Jersey to a halfway house in Philadelphia, according to online records from the Federal Detention Center (FDC).

He’s currently engaged to Sherien Almufti.

Back in December, Parks told PEOPLE that she wasn’t interested in reconciling a romantic relationship with Nida.

“We have two beautiful sons together,” she shared. “I’ll always be grateful for that. I’m hoping he will get married to whomever he is engaged to, honey, and he will be out of my hair.”

As for their boys?

“They are definitely full of personality. Totally opposite but both hilarious,” she said. “They are third grade and kindergarten and with all kinds of sports and after-school activities on their schedule — that is a job in and of itself!”

Parks left RHOA in 2017, after its ninth season came to a close. She is not expected to return to the series for the upcoming season 12, which is expected to premiere before the end of the year.