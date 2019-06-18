Former RHOA Star Apollo Nida Back in Prison Days After Release into Halfway House

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Days after his release from prison, Apollo Nida is back in custody.

The ex-husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks is currently listed as an inmate at the Federal Detention Center (FDC) of Philadelphia, per online records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. His release date is listed as Oct. 15, 2019.

PEOPLE can confirm that Nida, 40, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on June 13, after being released from prison on June 5 and taken to a halfway house following five years behind bars.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service told PEOPLE that Nida was brought back into custody because he violated a technical condition of his release, though it’s unclear what the violation was. The Blast and Page Six were the first to report the news.

PEOPLE has reached out Nida’s lawyer for comment.

Nida was arrested in January 2014 and later pleaded guilty to bank fraud and identity theft.

“On behalf of my client Apollo, right now he feels remorse. He thought the judge was fair, and accepts his sentence, although he was hoping it would be less,” his lawyer Thomas D. Bever told PEOPLE at the time. “Apollo is elated that this proceeding is past him and is no longer handing over his head. It meant everything to him that his mother and brother spoke on his behalf. He’s okay, and will get through this.”

Nida was initially sentenced to 96 months in prison and entered the Fort Dix Correctional Facility in New Jersey in July 2014. His sentence was reduced by a full year in March, and he was, at the time, scheduled for release in August 2020, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Nida previously served time from 2004 to 2009 for auto title fraud.

Nida married Parks, 45, in 2009, and the couple split in 2014 before he left for prison. The two — whose divorce was finalized in 2017 — share sons Ayden, 9, and Dylan, 5.

Image zoom Phaedra Parks, Apollo Nida Prince Williams/FilmMagic

Both have since moved on: Nida is engaged to Sherien Almufti, who famously made an appearance on RHOA‘s ninth season. Parks went public with her new boyfriend Tone Kapone in January.