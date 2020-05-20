RHOA's Phaedra Parks Returns to Reality TV in Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition — See the Cast

After leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta back in 2017 ahead of its 10th season, standout Phaedra Parks is returning to reality TV, PEOPLE can exclusively report

After leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2017 ahead of its 10th season, standout Phaedra Parks is returning to reality TV, PEOPLE can exclusively report.

The 46-year-old southern belle and mother of two is part of the new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, which premieres this July on WE tv.

Parks will be on the show with her boyfriend, rapper and actor Medina Islam, whom she has been dating since March 2019.

They'll be joined by Willie Taylor and Shanda Denyce (of Love and Hip Hop Hollywood fame); Love and Hip Hop New York star Tahiry Jose and "Look Me In My Eyes" rapper Vado; model Toni Calvert and Grammy-nominated emcee Kurupt; as well as mom-to-be and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood's Hazel E. and male model De’Von Walker.

All will go through intense sessions with Marriage Boot Camp's Dr. Ish Major — known for his unique sensibilities and no B.S. tough love — and Divorce Court's Judge Lynn Toler, whose drills help boot campers move past their deep trauma.

It won't be easy for them either, judging from a the season's first teaser, which PEOPLE is also premiering. Things appear to get so tense at one point that a brawl breaks out.

Image zoom The cast of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition WE tv

Back in September, Parks gushed to PEOPLE about her relationship, saying Islam is "a really great guy."

"He’s very calming and soothing and mild-mannered," she said. "I always dealt with the bad boys, and he’s very opposite from any guy I’ve ever dated. So that’s refreshing."

The two met on a dating app, though Parks explained she "knew him from around town in Atlanta."

"You know, he used to be on a show here so we have a lot of mutual friends," she explained. "One of my best friends is one of his best friends as well."

The biggest struggle has been managing a long-distance relationship, something the two will likely be addressing on Marriage Boot Camp.

"It’s hard doing the long distance, especially bi-costal because L.A. is a super long flight, outside of just the time difference," said Parks, who lives in Atlanta with her two sons, Ayden, 10, and Dylan, 7. "But we’ve been making it work! He’s an actor so he’s New York quite a bit, and then he comes to Atlanta, and I get to L.A. to see him as well."