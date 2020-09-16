Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"When you have eight women, there's going to be friction," Garcelle Beauvais says of RHOBH

RHOBH 's Garcelle Beauvais Is 'Team Denise': 'It's Always Hard When You See a Friend Struggling'

As the newest The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, Garcelle Beauvais was involved with her share of drama this season. But the 53-year-old actress expected occasional rough waters from the get-go.

"When you have eight women, there is going to be friction," Beauvais, 53, tells PEOPLE. "We are all strong, and no one is in the corner not saying how they feel. Though some are more emotional about it! I didn't come on the show to destroy anybody or take anybody down. That's not my MO. But at the same time, I will definitely stand up for how I feel and say how I feel. I may have ruffled feathers, but I'd rather not be a hypocrite."

Witnessing the drama that unfolded between costar Denise Richards and other members of the cast was difficult for Beauvais, who has known Richards for over two decades.

"It's always hard when you see a friend struggling," says Beauvais of Richards, who will not be returning to the show next season.

Tense arguments between Richards and her costars came to a head with a she said, she said situation surrounding an alleged hookup between Richards and Brandi Glanville. (Richards steadfastly denies getting intimate with Glanville.)

"We wanted to get to the bottom of it and get clarity on the rumor, Beauvais says. "But it was hard to watch a friend go through that. I'm Team Denise."

But the children's book author, whose beloved I Am... series is available online, says there were plenty of good times to be had as well.

"I loved meeting Erika [Girardi]," Beauvais says. "We are similar in terms of we say how it is ,and we keep it moving."

And ultimately, she says she "had a ball" filming the season. "When we had fun, we had fun and when there was drama, there was drama. But that's life!"