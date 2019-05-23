Shahs' Reza Farahan Explains Why He and Mercedes 'MJ' Javid 'Can Never Be Friends Again'

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank; Tasia Wells/Getty Images

Reza Farahan‘s friendship with Mercedes “MJ” Javid is officially over.

After Farahan’s home was allegedly vandalized by Javid’s husband, Tommy Feight, earlier this week, the Shahs of Sunset star is opening up about why the former BFFs’ “30-year friendship” is irreparable.

“I can never be friends with her again, because first she sent her little minion to come do her dirty work, then, in my opinion she sent her husband to come vandalize my property and threaten my life,” Farahan, 45, tells PEOPLE about Javid, 46, and Feight.

LAPD officers took a vandalism report but Feight has not been charged with any crime. A representative for Javid and Feight had no comment when asked about Farahan’s allegations.

“What’s next? This is now beyond reality TV, this is real-life stuff that I’m dealing with. I’m dealing with restraining orders, and I’m dealing with thousands and thousands of property damage. This is stuff that you can’t go back from. You can’t undo this,” Farahan says.

“Plus, it’s not like she reached out to me and apologized! If it were me and my husband had gone to someone’s home and vandalized their home, the first thing I would do is pick up the phone and I would call and say, ‘Hey, I am so sorry, I know you don’t believe me right now but I am devastated for what my husband has done to you, I apologize from the bottom of my heart. I will make the financial situation right, let me know how much damage he did, I will cut you a check for 10 times that amount. … Please don’t file a restraining order, please don’t pursue any legal action.’ I would be so remorseful if my husband had gone to someone’s home and vandalized it, I would be so remorseful if my husband had called and threatened your life, I would be doing everything in my power to make it right, but it’s been radio-silent,” says Farahan.

“So, clearly, she’s not remorseful and clearly she knows what she did was horrible,” he says. “I’m speechless, I’m devastated.”

On Monday, Farahan’s request for a restraining order against Feight was granted in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. According to the documents, Feight has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Farahan, his home, his job, his vehicle and his husband, Adam Farahan.

The order comes after Feight allegedly threatened to kill Farahan at his Los Angeles County home on Sunday.

“At 2:18 p.m. on 5/19 he called and threatened my life by phone and at 2:34 p.m. he vandalized our home,” Farahan claims in the documents. “Adam Farahan was with me and there’s video of the event.”

In video footage obtained by The Blast, a man is seen throwing pots, plants and outdoor decor across a front yard before he proceeds to hop the fence. “At 2:18 p.m. he called and said he was going to kill me. At 2:34 p.m. he was caught on video vandalizing my home,” Farahan claims in the documents.

Javid did address the situation in a statement to E! News” “It deeply saddens me that my former friend is battling with his demons and has decided to go this low to hurt me. The more he goes down this dark path, the harder it will be for him to recover from it.”

Feight also seemingly addressed the incident in an Instagram post on Wednesday, sharing a throwback photo of his wife in the hospital after she gave birth to their son.

“This is how my wife spent her 1st 2 days as a mom – it was without a doubt the most terrifying experience I have ever been through, i have never felt so alone and helpless and even now I can’t think of this experience without breaking down – she is a warrior and stronger then any women I know – she is my Queen my hero and my universe,” he wrote.

Feight continued: “I will let NO ONE disrespect minimize and devalue all that she went through to bring our son into this world – i took vows to protect her and keep her safe and I will do that until my last dying breath #tillthedirt #myqueen #smother #khaleesi #bendtheknee.”

Bravo had no comment.

According to Farahan, the damage that was allegedly done at the hands of Feight could be as high as $10,000.

“He jumped the fence into our yard, he destroyed all the potted plants, there was terrariums that Adam had created by hand, there was a cactus he’d just bought for me, this really rare cactus plant that you saw him throw across,” Farahan alleges to PEOPLE. “And not only that, we had just bought all of that outdoor furniture to the tune of $10,000, placed there for our housewarming party that we had last month. So, he damaged all of that stuff, he destroyed all of that stuff.”

But before Feight allegedly vandalized the reality star’s home, Farahan says his friendship with Javid was already on the rocks.

“Honestly, I think that she believed that I was the ring-leader of our friend circle and she wanted to be the ring-leader of our friend circle,” Farahan claims.

He also alleges that Javid tried to sabotage his marriage with Adam while she was on bedrest.

“She had a lot of time whilst she was on bedrest and unfortunately my husband made friends with this really disreputable person who wasn’t a good human being. Adam and him got very close and they exchanged some inappropriate text messages back and forth — like GIFs of naked men, or GIFs of this, that, and the other — and MJ decided to use him to come for my relationship, and that is what set in motion a sequence of events, because I literally was communicating with her up until she went into labor,” Farahan tells PEOPLE. “We were texting one another, she texted me saying she wasn’t taking any visitors, and then once she had the baby I was communicating with her. I was going to go see her, but then I realized that she had wound up one of her friends to come for me and my marriage and my relationship and the guy actually said ‘Yes, MJ put me up to come and do all of this dirty work,’ ” he claims.

Farahan recalls a day that he called Javid to discuss frustrations in his marriage. While he remembers her “talking me off the ledge,” she allegedly twisted the information he told her.

“Little do I know, later on, she would use those things against me to say I have a tumultuous marriage or I’m having marital problems or whatever the case may be, when in all actuality, she in the moment was a really great friend and she talked me off the ledge and she allowed me to see everything through the grey lens as opposed to it being just black or white,” he recalls.

A source told PEOPLE on Monday that there is tension with Javid and her castmates.

“Mercedes is going through a lot surrounding Shahs and the cast,” the source said. “She’s fed up.”

“Before she went into the hospital everything was fine between Reza and her, but during the time that she was in ICU and intubated, Reza blocked her on social media and never reached out once,” the source claimed, noting her difficult labor.

To that, Farahan says, “Absolutely I didn’t respond or reach out once! When I realized that she sent her gay minion to accuse my husband of sexual harassment and infidelity, absolutely when the person you wound up to come attack me and take my character down and destroy my marriage, when your minion comes and says, ‘This is what MJ did’ … of course I’m not going to come visit you!”

The rift has been painful for Farahan. Not only have they starred alongside each other on the Bravo reality series since 2012, but they’ve also known each other since childhood.

“Adam and I lay in bed crying at night thinking How could someone that I treated so well — I literally scattered her father’s ashes with her … I was trying to smooth everything over and make sure her wedding went off without a hitch,” says Farahan. “I bought her a Cartier bracelet, I wrote them a $2,500 check for their wedding, and this is how she repays me.”

Says Farahan, “Not only am I mourning the death of a 30-year friendship, I’m walking around in a daze not understanding how someone who just had a baby would be willing to put his life and his freedom at risk by going to someone’s home with a bat and vandalizing their property. I’m in a state of shock, I can’t believe it.”

While Farahan is heartbroken over the series of events, he’s ready to leave the drama between him and Javid in the past.

“The fact that she’s not remorseful breaks my heart, makes me cry when I’m by myself,” he says. “And you know what? It makes me know that it is the right thing to close this chapter and move on.”

Although Farahan says “it’s really been the hardest thing I’ve ever gone through,” an unexpected joy came into his and Adam’s world amid the turmoil. While going to the court on Monday, the couple found a kitten on the curb, who they have since brought home and named Bugsy.

“The only shining light in all of this was yesterday when Adam and I went to the court to file the restraining order, we found a kitten and we’re so blessed to have this little angel come into our lives on a day when we were dealing with something so heavy and negative,” says Farahan.

He adds: “So, we got a little guy named Bugsy out of it that we’re madly in love with, so I guess there was a silver lining.”