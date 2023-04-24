Revisit Len Goodman's Greatest Dances from 'Dancing with the Stars' and Beyond After His Death at 78

Former Dancing with the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman died on Saturday from bone cancer

Len Goodman has left a legacy of dance behind.

The former Dancing with the Stars head judge has died, but won't soon be forgotten for his expertise in the art form. Throughout his tenure on DWTS, Goodman occasionally took the stage with celebrity guests, and referenced his career on stage.

One of the most notable moments from Goodman's time on DWTS may have been when he took the floor with celebrity star Lisa Vanderpump. The quick number featured a kiss on the cheek from Vanderpump, which Goodman comically took with joy.

LEN GOODMAN, LISA VANDERPUMP
Len Goodman and Lisa Vanderpump. Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Goodman also stepped in with another celebrity guest, Nastia Liukin, during a memorable Vietnamese Waltz. Though Liukin began the dance with partner Derek Hough, Goodman swapped places with the pro for the final moments of the dance number.

The judge previously told PEOPLE the moment was one of his most memorable on DWTS. "Dancing to a song sung live in the studio by Leela James ['Fall For You'] brought back such happy memories of my dancing past," he said.

len goodman
Len Goodman with Derek Hough and Nastia Liukin. Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The former professional ballroom dancer also relished in the opportunity to return to the dance floor. He recalled dancing The Twist with singer Chubby Checker live on the show in October 2011, adding, "That was fantastic, as he was my rock and roll hero."

His best moments on DWTS were also captured in a farewell video, which the series shared last season following news of his retirement.

The professional dancer's technical influence wasn't limited to Dancing with the Stars. Goodman previously appeared on a panel for Strictly Come Dancing, where he taught Mel Giedoyc how to waltz.

Len Goodman, Chubby Checker
Len Goodman and Chubby Checker. ABC

And of course, Goodman shined on the dance floor throughout his own life — hence his impactful expertise on reality dance series globally.

Goodman's professional dance history, combined with his moments in the pop culture spotlight, left endless clips of his technique and skill online.

Some of the moments include his spicy Latin routine with partner Cherry Kingston at the German Showdance Championships in 1971.

Goodman also danced with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at the Victory Services Club in London to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the British Dance Council.

Goodman's death at age 78 was confirmed by his manager Monday after he entered hospice due to bone cancer. "It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78," his manager Jackie Gill said in the statement shared with BBC News. "A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

The pro's celebrity friends, including Piers Morgan, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, Tom Bergeron and more, shared tributes to the late dancer on social media Monday morning.

Goodman stepped away from his role as judge in November 2022. He announced the retirement exclusively with PEOPLE — and with a sense of joy.

"Doing a live show you have to be at the top of your game and quick to react. And as one gets older, then things start to get more challenging," he told PEOPLE at the time. "I haven't fallen asleep or started dribbling yet on the show, so I thought it's best to go before I start to do so!"

"I will miss the California sunshine, working with my fellow judges and the camaraderie with everyone on the show," he added. "I'll miss seeing the celebrities developing into dancers and I will miss being part of one of the most successful shows on TV."

