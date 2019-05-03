Khloé Kardashian Returns for Revenge Body Season 3 After Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandals

Between welcoming her first child and ending her relationship with the baby’s father, Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian had more motivation than ever to get her revenge body back — and she’s ready to help others do the same.

E! announced Friday that the 34-year-old reality star’s transformation show, Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian, will return this summer for a third season.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kardashian will again help real people on a “physically and emotionally challenging journey” to their best body after difficult life experiences. The series was originally inspired by her own “revenge body” transformation following her separation from ex-husband Lamar Odom in 2012.

Like in the previous seasons, Kardashian will enlist a team of health, beauty, and style experts to help transform the lives of the male and female participants.

“My entire life, I’ve been compared to my sisters,” Kardashian previously said about her motivation to start the show. “I don’t look like them. I was chubby and tall. I mean, I lost a lot of confidence in myself. I found a new me and this happiness, and I want to share it with other people.”

Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Accusation That She ‘Can’t Go Anywhere’ Without True’s Nanny

Along with hosting the show, Kardashian serves as an executive producer. Kris Jenner and Ryan Seacrest also executive produce.

Thompson’s first cheating scandal broke last year — just two days before she gave birth to their daughter True, now 1.

At the time, Thompson was caught on video getting close to an unidentified woman in a New York City lounge, and TMZ also published footage from October 2017 allegedly depicting him kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at a hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C. (Thompson, 28, has never publicly addressed any of the allegations.)

Though she initially forgave him and they got back together, Kardashian and Thompson split once again after he was accused of cheating on her with family friend Jordyn Woods.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Michael Loccisano/Getty

In April, they publicly reunited for the first time to celebrate their daughter’s 1st birthday, though an insider told PEOPLE the exes mostly kept their distance from each another.

RELATED: ‘Skip to My Lou!’ Khloé Kardashian Sweetly Sings to Daughter True Before a Gym Session

“Tristan attended the birthday party with some friends,” said the source. “Khloé seemed a bit nervous about having him there, but there was never a question if he would be invited. It’s super important to Khloé that True spends as much time with Tristan as possible. Khloé wants True to have a great relationship with Tristan.”

The source said “everything went smoothly” at the reunion, explaining that “Khloé had asked her family to behave and leave Tristan alone.”

Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian is expected to return to E! in summer 2019.