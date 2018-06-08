Retta Reveals the Secrets to Her Hilarious Live Tweets: ‘I Put Work Into It'

Retta‘s live tweets just don’t happen — they are carefully formulated.

During the latest episode of The Jess Cagle Interview, the former Parks and Recreation actress, 48, revealed the secrets behind her unforgettable live-tweeting sessions.

“I don’t really live-tweet,” she told PEOPLE’s editor-in-chief, Jess Cagle. “I late live-tweet. I DVR-tweet and so I really do take the time to formulate how I’m going to do stuff.”

From the Emmys Awards and the latest episodes of The Walking Dead and Blue Bloods to Netflix binges of Orange Is the New Black and Sherlock, Retta has made her mark on the social media platform with her hilarious takes on some of the most popular shows on television.

The actress said watching taped versions of the shows is the key to her success, as it gives her time to craft on the perfect tweet.

“When it comes to television, it’s rare that I do it live,” she said. “I’ll pause because I have to take pictures, sometimes I do a little bit of video. And then I’ll be like, ‘I want this to rhyme with this and what word gets this point across’ and then I’ll get on my dictionary. I do all of it.”

While it may seem effortless, the actress is the first to admit that it’s anything but easy. “I do put effort into it,” she said. “I’m a comedian so I need to be funny. I can’t put out weak jokes.”

Even though Retta is usually tweeting out harmless jokes, she said she still has to deal with internet trolls.

“It never rolls off my back,” she said of reading hateful comments. “I still get angry.”

So how does she combat the haters? With the click of one button.

“I just delete their comment so nobody else can see it,” she said. “I still get worked up over it. I’m home cussing them out and then I go ‘Tell it to your friends’ and block them.”