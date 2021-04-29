Dimitri Snowden and Ashley Snowden were accused of domestic violence by sister wife Christeline Petersen

Seeking Sister Wife Stars the Snowdens Have Restraining Orders Dissolved After Claims of Abuse

Restraining orders placed against Seeking Sister Wife stars Dimitri Snowden and Ashley Snowden have been dissolved by a judge after the pair were accused of domestic violence by sister wife Christeline Petersen.

On Wednesday, Dimitri appeared in court, where a judge tossed the case and dissolved a temporary restraining order after she determined that Petersen did not meet her burden of proof, according to TMZ.

Petersen previously went on the record saying that Dimitri allegedly slammed her head into a headboard and continued choking her during sex, even after she told him to stop.

Dimitri responded to Petersen's claims by sharing text messages that he said she sent him that said she enjoyed the choking, TMZ reported.

Unable to determine which party was telling the truth, the judge tossed the case, per the outlet. Petersen also made separate allegations against Dimitri's wife Ashley, but the judge similarly dismissed that case as well.

Petersen — who is from South Africa — appears on season 3 of the TLC show to pursue a relationship with Dimitri that began remotely.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Petersen filed a restraining order in March against the Snowdens stemming from alleged abuse she suffered "numerous times" over the past year.

At the time, she was granted a temporary restraining order against Dimitri. Petersen was not granted a temporary restraining order against Ashley due to the court needing more information on their relationship.

In the restraining order documents, Petersen describes Dimitri as her husband.

According to the documents, Petersen claimed in January that Dimitri woke her up by "slamming my head into the headboard of the bed and he was yelling at me." Petersen filed a police report, she said.

She also claimed in the documents that it wasn't the first time Dimitri allegedly slammed her head into the headboard over the past year. The physical abuse, Petersen alleged in the documents, also occurred during sex.

Similarly, Petersen said Ashley was physically abusive in January and said Ashley "shoved me to prevent me from leaving the home my husband and I shared with her," per the documents. "She also threw a bottle at me. She was verbally abusive and called me names."

At the time when the allegations were first brought to light, Dimitri and Ashley did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment, alongside TLC. TMZ was first to report the news of the allegations.