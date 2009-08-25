Report: Ed Westwick Filming Gay Kiss for Gossip Girl

Giovanni Rufino/THE CW

The big gossip about Gossip Girl this week? That Ed Westwick is filming an episode in which his character, Chuck Bass, kisses another man.

Up-and-coming actor Neal Bledsoe plays the object of Bass’s affection, EW.com reports.

Bledsoe reportedly plays an NYU administrator who is looking for a student to give the freshman speech. Leighton Meester’s character, Blair Waldorf, reportedly sets Bass up with him to boost her chances at getting the gig.

The Chuck Bass character had flings with men and women in the Gossip Girl books by Cecily von Ziegesar, but this will be his first gay encounter on the show. — Tim Nudd

Giovanni Rufino/THE CW