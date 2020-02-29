Reno 911! Is Returning! Quibi Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Cast Photo from Upcoming Revival

The countdown to Reno 911!‘s return is officially on!

In December, it was announced that a revival of the comedic cop show — which originally aired for six seasons on Comedy Central — will be making its debut on upcoming streaming platform Quibi.

On Friday, Quibi shared two side-by-side photos of the cast to Twitter: one was captured in 2003 and the other was taken behind-the-scenes on the revival.

“Quibi is making Reno safe again,” the streaming platform tweeted.

The original series premiered in 2003 and was led by creators and cast members Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon and Kerri Kenney-Silver. All three are returning to write the show’s new season, Variety reported.

“Pic on the right was taken in 2003. Pic on the left was taken 4 days ago. See you n April on Quibi!” Wendi McLendon-Covey, whose character was killed off in the show’s fifth season, tweeted on Friday about the images.

Also coming back to the show are series originals Niecy Nash, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe Lo Truglio, and Mary Birdsong.

On Wednesday, Kenney-Silver shared a video of several cast members being silly on set.

“Family fun time,” she captioned the post.

“Reno 911! holds a special place in our hearts, and it will be a delight to get the original cast back together for ‘re-boot goofin,’” Lennon, 49, said in a release in December. “Hopefully Nick Swardson can still roller skate. Quibi’s short format seems custom made for our show.”

The mockumentary-style show parodied Cops and inspired the film Reno 911!: Miami.

In October, McLendon-Covey, 50, told PeopleTV that there was “serious” talk about it rebooting.

“Reno has now been so far in the past that I don’t remember a lot about it and that’s a shame,” she said, before adding, “One of my treasured memories is always working in an actual cop station that didn’t shut down for us.”

“There’s been talk about it,” she said about a potential reboot, before adding that the talk was “pretty serious.”

Reno 911! isn’t the only show returning, thanks to Quibi. The streaming platform is reviving MTV’s Punk’d, hosted by Chance the Rapper, and Singled Out, hosted by Keke Palmer.

The Quibi videos are expected to be short, but will still tell long-form stories, just over a longer period of time. Quibi launches April 6.