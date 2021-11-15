Remy Ma and Fat Joe to Guest Host The Wendy Williams Show During Thanksgiving Week

The hip hop artists will appear on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 to fill in for Williams as she focuses on her health

The Wendy Williams Show announced its next round of guest hosts on Monday.

Rappers Fat Joe, 51, and Remy Ma, 41, are slated to take over for Wendy Williams, 57, during Thanksgiving week on Tuesday, Nov. 23 and Wednesday, Nov. 24. They are the latest additions to a rotation of guest hosts while Williams focuses on her health.

Additionally, Devyn Simone from MTV's The Challenge: Aftermath, author Bevy Smith, Variety chief correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister and comedian Michal Yo will return to host on Monday, Nov. 22.

The premiere for the current season of The Wendy Williams Show was originally set for Sept. 20, but was pushed to Oct. 4 after Williams tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 amid other health issues.

It was pushed back for a second time to Oct. 18, with the show announcing in late September that Williams had recovered from COVID but was still dealing with additional health issues. A statement at the time revealed Williams' breakthrough COVID case was "no longer an issue and she has tested negative, but she is still dealing with some ongoing medical issues."

A later update revealed that guest hosts would begin taking over the show, as Williams was experiencing "serious complications" due to Graves' disease, an autoimmune disease that causes an overactive thyroid. (Williams previously took an extended hiatus from her show in May 2020 due to the condition.)

Last week, Williams offered fans an update of her own. "I'm making progress but it's just one of those things that's taking longer than we expected," she wrote in an Instagram statement. "I'm a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I'm ready."