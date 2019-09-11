Relentless with Kate Snow Trailer: Families Fight for Answers Related to Cold Case Deaths

Kate Snow is giving a voice to grieving families who searched for answers about their loved ones’ deaths after the cases went cold.

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the trailer for the Emmy award-winning journalist’s new Oxygen series, Relentless with Kate Snow.

The series, which kicks off this October, focuses on the emotional journey some have gone on as they work tirelessly to pursue justice.

“I’ve always tried to shine a light on people who fight for justice,” Snow tells PEOPLE. “The parents, daughters, sons, brothers and sisters we profile on Relentless have waged that fight for years and are now helping others. My heart breaks for what they’ve been through, but their courage and strength has been incredibly inspiring to me.”

Image zoom Oxygen

As seen in the trailer, these everyday citizens often put their own lives in danger to find the culprits responsible for the deaths of those they loved most.

“Their relentless pursuit of justice paired with the opportunity to work alongside law enforcement creates a powerful and dynamic force that won’t rest until due process is served,” Oxygen explains in the show’s description. “From a mother dedicated to putting her son’s killer behind bars after he’s gunned down at a recording studio to a twenty-year search for a victim’s killer that was so aggressive it transformed an unsolved, cold case into an active investigation, the series will reveal gripping firsthand accounts from the families who will stop at nothing to get the justice the victims deserve.”

Relentless with Kate Snow premieres Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Oxygen.