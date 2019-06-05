Liv Plots to Reunite Her Divorced Parents on Relatively Nat & Liv: Let's 'Parent Trap' Them

Playing Cupid!

E!’s new reality show, Relatively Nat & Liv, follows influencers (and cousins!) Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson. And in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, Liv and her siblings band together in the hopes of reconciling their divorced parents, Julia and Brian Pierson. The topic gets brought up on a trip to Whistler in Canada — their first as a family in years.

“When was the last time that all of us were on a vacation with Mom and Dad?” wonders Liv to sister Sophia and brothers Owen and Brock as they get ready for bed together.

“1998?” Owen guesses. “And they were still married.”

“I’m so glad that Mom or Dad don’t have significant others,” Liv says with a laugh. “I mean, obviously I want them to be happy.”

Owen admits he hasn’t been a fan of anyone their parents have dated so far, and the rest of the kids agree.

“It just wasn’t a good fit,” Liv says. “Because the only good fit is each other.”

“Let’s Parent Trap their a—!” Owen suggests.

“I’m already on it,” Liv reveals. “I’ve been on it for a few years.”

Sophia points out that their mom has been especially “caring” of her ex-husband lately.

“It’s like the only thing that’s missing is f—ing,” Liv jokes.

“The older they get, the less they’re going to want to f—,” Sophia says. “So we need to do the Parent Trap before it’s too late.”

One set of parents who definitely don’t need any assistance in the romance department? Rhonda and Jim Halcro. In the next scene, Nat’s siblings Joe and Stephanie walk past their mom and dad’s bedroom, only to find that Jim has pointedly placed a hat on the doorknob.

“Does this mean like, they’re boinking?” Joe whispers as Nat turns the corner and finds her brother and sister giggling in the hallway.

“Ew,” she says. “I had a bedroom right next to theirs growing up. It was traumatizing.”

Relatively Nat & Liv airs Sundays (10 p.m. ET) on E!