See the Relatively Famous Cast Side by Side with Their Celebrity Parent

Hana Giraldo is the daughter of '80s rock icon Pat Benatar, known for her pop-rock anthems such as "Hit Me with Your Best Shot" and "Love is a Battlefield."

Taking after her mother, Giraldo is a singer in her own right – as well as an actress and fashion designer. In addition to her appearance on Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, she has credits in Insanity, 2 Hits, Big Baby, and Slasher Party.