See the Relatively Famous Cast Side by Side with Their Celebrity Parent
Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules is a new reality series premiering Jan. 12 on Hulu that's putting eight celebrity children to the test as attempt to tend a Colorado ranch. Meet the Hollywood legacies who are getting down and dirty, including Pat Benatar's daughter, Shaquille O'Neal's son and more
Hana Giraldo and Pat Benatar
Hana Giraldo is the daughter of '80s rock icon Pat Benatar, known for her pop-rock anthems such as "Hit Me with Your Best Shot" and "Love is a Battlefield."
Taking after her mother, Giraldo is a singer in her own right – as well as an actress and fashion designer. In addition to her appearance on Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, she has credits in Insanity, 2 Hits, Big Baby, and Slasher Party.
Taylor Hasselhoff and David Hasselhoff
Taylor "Tay" Hasselhoff is the eldest daughter of one of the most recognizable faces on television, David Hasselhoff – widely known for his role on the 1990s hit series, Baywatch.
Tay has created a name for herself as an actress, singer, TV host, and now a luxury real estate agent.
Some of her television and movie credits include Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, Sunken City, and Sharknado 4.
Myles O'Neal and Shaquille O'Neal
Myles O'Neal is the stepson of NBA all-star Shaquille "Shaq" O'Neal – regarded as one of the greatest basketball players and centers of all time.
Instead of following his stepfather's (giant) footsteps into basketball, Myles decided to forge a path of his own; he's a television personality and successful fashion model who has worked with brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, and Michael Kors.
Jasmin Lawrence and Martin Lawrence
Jasmin Lawrence is the daughter of actor and comedian Martin Lawrence, who got his start by playing Maurice Warfield on What's Happening Now in 1987.
Jasmine is also an actress, known for her roles in 2020's Bad Boys for Life and 2012's Family Time. She's also dating another member of a comic dynasty: In July of 2021, she confirmed her relationship with Eric Murphy, the son of Saturday Night Live alum Eddie Murphy.
Redmond Parker and Ray Parker Jr.
Redmond Parker is the son of Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ray Parker Jr. – known best for writing and recording the hit theme song to the 1984 film Ghostbusters.
As an actor and entrepreneur, Redmond knows what it takes to be a dedicated and hard worker as he saddles up for the ranch. Some of his credits include 2017's Beauty and the Baller, 2018's Jax + James, and 2014's Transparent.
Harry James Thornton and Billy Bob Thornton
Harry James Thornton is the youngest son of actor, screenwriter, and singer-songwriter Billy Bob Thornton – known for his Academy Award-winning work on the 1996 film, Sling Blade. Mom is Pietra Dawn Cherniak, Billy's ex-wife and a former Playboy model.
Harry himself has no presence on social media, but has worked behind the scenes on some films and has a Realtor listing.
Ebie Wright and Eazy-E
Ebie Wright is the daughter of late N.W.A. rapper Eazy-E – regarded as the "Godfather of Gangsta Rap."
For the past 15 years, Ebie has been working on an investigative documentary titled A Ruthless Scandal: No More Lies about the circumstances surrounding her father's death.
Austin Gunn and Billy Gunn
Austin Sopp, better known by his stage name Austin Gunn, is the son of professional wrestler Billy Gunn – known for his appearances in the WWE from 1993 to 2004.
Like father like son: Austin's no stranger to the ring either! He's a second generation professional wrestler, signed by All Elite Wrestling, and is a part of the stable Gunn Club alongside his dad.