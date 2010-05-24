Reigning Champ Kym Johnson: ‘It’s Anybody’s Guess’ Who Will Win DWTS

What will it take to win season 10 of Dancing With the Stars and grab that mirror ball trophy? Reigning champ Kym Johnson, who paired with Donny Osmond to win, tells PEOPLE, “It’s anybody’s guess. It’s the most evenly matched finale the show has ever had.”

While singer Nicole Scherzinger and partner Derek Hough have consistently had the season’s highest scores, Olympic figure skater Evan Lysacek and Anna Trebunskaya have been hot on their heels with steadily improving scores, including a perfect paso doble in the semi-finals.

But, Johnson warns, don’t rule out ESPN sportscaster Erin Andrews, who’s arguably going into the finals with the most momentum — and the most chemistry with partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

“Nicole and Evan are obviously two very strong dancers. They came out looking incredible from the start,” Johnson says. “But it’s not a given. Erin has been the one who’s grown the most during the competition. She could come out in the finale and just blow the other two away.”

On Monday night, viewers will see each couple perform two dances. The first routine is called the redemption dance, which is the judges’ choice of a dance the couple performed earlier in the season that could be improved upon. The second dance will be the much-anticipated freestyle dance.

The judges’ scores and the fan votes will be tallied overnight. On Tuesday, the final three couples will each dance the Argentine tango. After factoring in Tuesday’s judges’ scores, one couple will be eliminated. The two remaining couples will then perform one final dance and, based on the cumulative result of the judges’ scores from both nights and the overnight fan votes, the season 10 winners will be determined.

Johnson is predicting a “very tight final” because “it’s been very close with the scores. I think what it will come down to is the freestyle dance and the fans voting.”

In order to win, “Derek and Nicole have to blow out the freestyle routine — and they will,” Johnson says. “Evan has been a bit reserved and shy this season, but lately he’s got this confidence about him and he’s been owning the dance floor. If he keeps that going I think we’ll see incredible performances from him. And Erin needs to just have fun and not let her nerves hinder her. If she can enjoy just being in the finals and know that she’s there for a reason she’ll do fine.” –Monica Rizzo