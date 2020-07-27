Regis Philbin's Funeral Service and Burial Will Be Held on Notre Dame Campus

Regis Philbin's final resting place will be at his alma mater.

The legendary television host, who died Friday at the age of 88, will be buried at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the campus of Notre Dame University in South Bend, Indiana, according to multiple reports.

There will also be a funeral service to honor Philbin at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, according the South Bend Tribune. A date has not yet been set.

Philbin graduated from Notre Dame in 1953 with a sociology degree. He stayed involved with the school over the years , donating $2.75 million to the university in 2001 to create the Philbin Studio Theater, a performance art venue on campus. He was also a Notre Dame sports superfan.

“Regis regaled millions on air through the years, oftentimes sharing a passionate love for his alma mater with viewers. He will be remembered at Notre Dame for his unfailing support for the University and its mission, including the Philbin Studio Theater in our performing arts center," Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., said in a statement. "He likewise was generous with his time and talent in support of South Bend’s Center for the Homeless and other worthy causes. Our prayers are with his wife, Joy, and their daughters and Notre Dame alumnae Joanna and J.J."

Philbin died Friday of natural causes, just one month before his 89th birthday.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," his family told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement on Saturday.

"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss," the Philbin family said.

In 1988, Philbin began his run as host of Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee alongside Kathie Lee Gifford. After 15 years, Gifford left the ABC show, but the pair remained close after her departure. In 2001, the franchise became Live! with Regis and Kelly, co-starring Kelly Ripa before he left in 2011 after 23 years on-air.