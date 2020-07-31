Regis Philbin Laid to Rest at His 'Beloved' Alma Mater, Notre Dame

The legendary TV personality graduated from Notre Dame in 1953 with a sociology degree, stayed involved with the school over the years

Regis Philbin has been laid to rest.

The legendary television host, who died July 24 at the age of 88, was buried Wednesday at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the campus of Notre Dame University in South Bend, Indiana.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Regis was laid to rest at his beloved Notre Dame, following a private ceremony on Wednesday. Again, our family would like to thank everyone for the incredible love and support you've given us and for the hilarious tributes and touching memories you've shared," the Philbin family said in a statement to PEOPLE on Friday.

"If you'd like to honor Regis, we again kindly ask that you make a donation either to www.FoodBankNYC.org or to the Center for the Homeless in South Bend (www.cfh.net)," they continued.

Image zoom Regis Philbin

Philbin graduated from Notre Dame in 1953 with a sociology degree. He stayed involved with the school over the years, donating $2.75 million to the university in 2001 to create the Philbin Studio Theater, a performance art venue on campus. He was also a Notre Dame sports superfan.

"Regis regaled millions on air through the years, oftentimes sharing a passionate love for his alma mater with viewers. He will be remembered at Notre Dame for his unfailing support for the University and its mission, including the Philbin Studio Theater in our performing arts center," Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., said in a statement earlier this week. "He likewise was generous with his time and talent in support of South Bend’s Center for the Homeless and other worthy causes. Our prayers are with his wife, Joy, and their daughters and Notre Dame alumnae Joanna and J.J."

Image zoom Regis Philbin and wife Joy in 2006 Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Philbin's incredible career spanned more than five decades, and he holds the Guinness World Record for most hours on U.S. television.

In 1988, Philbin began his run as host of Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee alongside Kathie Lee Gifford. After 15 years, Gifford left the ABC show, but the pair remained close after her departure.

Philbin also served as the original host of the widely popular game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? from 1999 to 2002. In addition, the New York City native's hosting credits include Million Dollar Password, the first season of America's Got Talent, as well as a reoccurring co-host seat on Rachael Ray.

RELATED VIDEO: Regis Philbin's Wife Joy and Daughters Mourn Beloved Host: 'He Let Everyone into His Life'

His death came just one month before his 89th birthday.

Reflecting on the beloved TV icon's incredible life and career, his wife, Joy Philbin, and their daughters, Jennifer and Joanna, told PEOPLE that he "let everyone into his life."