Remembering Regis Philbin's Life and Career in Photos

Born and raised in the Bronx, Philbin was the son of Frank Philbin, a former Marine, and Francis Phiblin. Raised as a Roman Catholic, Philbin went on to graduate from University of Notre Dame in 1953 with a degree in sociology.

During a 2015 visit to his alma mater, Philbin told Notre Dame's student magazine that he got the idea to attend the school from his father.

"My father said, 'You're gonna go to Notre Dame. You got to go to Notre Dame.' So I said, 'Sure!'" Philbin recalled.