Saniyya Sidney, Julian DeNiro and Evan Parke will also reportedly appear in recurring roles as Sasha Obama, a young Barack Obama and Mrs. Obama's longtime security agent Allen Taylor, respectively

Regina Taylor to Play Michelle Obama's Mother in Showtime Anthology Series The First Lady: Report

Showtime is rounding out the cast for its upcoming anthology series, The First Lady.

Emmy-nominated actress Regina Taylor has been cast as a series regular in the role of Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Shields Robinson, Deadline reported Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Also reportedly cast in recurring roles are Saniyya Sidney as Sasha Obama, Julian DeNiro as a young Barack Obama and Evan Parke as Mrs. Obama's longtime security agent Allen Taylor.

Representatives for Showtime did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The First Lady will explore the personal and political lives of some of America's most charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies, with season 1 focusing on Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford in addition to Mrs. Obama.

Viola Davis is set to portray Obama, while Betty Ford will be played by Michelle Pfeiffer. Gillian Anderson will take on the role of Eleanor Roosevelt.

Viola Davis, Michelle Obama Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images; Jim Bennett/Getty Images

"Throughout our history, presidents' spouses have wielded remarkable influence, not only on the nation's leaders but on the country itself," Jana Winograde, Showtime's president of entertainment, said in a previous statement. "[The show] fits perfectly within the Showtime wheelhouse of drama and politics, revealing how much personal relationships impact both domestic and global events."

In March, while chatting with Entertainment Tonight, Mrs. Obama reacted to the news that Davis will be playing her in The First Lady, sharing that she is thrilled to see the star's portrayal.

"I feel that I'm not worthy," the Becoming author told the outlet. "I wish I could be better to live up to the character that Viola has to play, but it's exciting."

RELATED VIDEO: Why Barack & Michelle Obama Talked About "the Hard Parts" of Their Marriage: "We Came Through … Together"

"Anything Viola does, she does it with passion and vigor, and I know she will do no less for this role," Mrs. Obama added of the actress, who will star opposite O-T Fagbenle as an older Barack Obama in the series.

Later that month, Davis told Jimmy Fallon that she and Mrs. Obama had been in communication since she accepted the role "for several hours."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"And it's terrifying because … sometimes someone doesn't live up to whatever image you have in your head. But when they do live up to the image, it's quite frightening," the Ma Rainey's Black Bottom star continued. "It really is."