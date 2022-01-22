Weeks before Regina King announced the death of her son Ian Alexander Jr., the mother and son celebrated New Year's Eve together with a live TV appearance

Regina King Spent New Year's Eve with Her Son Ian — See Their Interview with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper

Regina King is mourning the death of her son Ian Alexander Jr., with whom she rang in 2022.

"Twenty years, we're all together, this whole family of people are together because of these two and their lives together that brought us together. And we drink in the spirit of inclusivity too," she said, as Ian added: "And progress."

The trio appeared to be jubilant as Ian reminded his mom to make eye contact while they toasted to their expanded chosen family.

In a statement Friday, King said her only child had died by suicide. The tragic news came after Ian celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday.

"Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," she said. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

The Seven Seconds actress shared her son with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr., 65, to whom she was married from 1997 to 2007. Ian Jr., who King told PEOPLE was "an amazing young man," followed in his record producer father's footsteps.

Ian previously paid tribute to his mom for her birthday last year, sharing a sweet photo of the two of them smiling. "Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta!" he wrote in the caption.

"To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something I will forever be grateful for. But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for," Ian added. "To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable. The whole Marvel Universe ain't got s— on you, your [sic] the real superhero! Love you mom! This day and everyday YO DAY!!"