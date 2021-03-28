Regé-Jean Page Wins Bridgerton’s First Acting Award at the NAACP Image Awards: 'Highest Honor'

Regé-Jean Page won the outstanding actor in a drama series award for his role in the hit Netflix series

Regé-Jean Page won big at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards.

On Saturday, the 31-year-old star won the outstanding actor in a drama series award for his role as the Duke of Hastings in Netflix's Bridgerton. He beat out Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country), Keith David (Greenleaf) and Nico Annan (P-Valley).

"Wow, congratulations to everybody in the category," Page said during his virtual acceptance speech. "This absolutely goes out to all the incredible people on our team who made something so unique. It is the highest honor to represent us in the fullness of our beauty, of our glamour, of our splendor, of our royalty, of our romance, of our love."

"It is the highest honor to represent that and to represent the people I do represent and I will do my absolute to be worthy of that," he added.

Page's win marks the first major acting award for the hit period drama, which dropped on Netflix in December and has become the streaming service's most-watched show.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Page opened up about the success of the show, which has catapulted the British-Zimbabwean star to fame in just a few months. He even hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live in February.

"The last few months have been wonderful on a number of levels in terms of gaining a wider audience and seeing how many people the show has connected with," said Page. "And seeing what an emotional connection people have formed with the work we have put out, which is everything you ever want as an artist."

Based on the popular books by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton season 1 follows the esteemed families of British high society and their romantic pursuits through the lens of a mysterious gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews).

In January, the hit series was renewed for a second season.

Despite being snubbed entirely from Golden Globe nominations, Bridgerton scored two Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations for the upcoming ceremony, which takes place on April 4.

The series itself was nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, while Page was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series.