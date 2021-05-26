The Bridgerton star recalled being starstruck when he met Sterling K. Brown for the first time in 2016

Regé-Jean Page on Friendship with Sterling K. Brown: 'He's Talked Me Through a Couple of Things'

Regé-Jean Page is a fan — and now a friend! — of Sterling K. Brown.

The Bridgerton star, 31, opened up about his relationship with Brown, 45, in an interview with Variety published Wednesday.

The two first met at a party during the 2016 Emmy Awards season, where Page approached the then-star of The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

"My brain just turned off," Page said of meeting Brown for the first time.

Regé-Jean Page, winner of Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series category speaks at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards Virtual Press Conference on March 27, 2021 Regé-Jean Page | Credit: Getty

Page recalled stumbling over his words and telling the This Is Us star, "I just want to be you."

"And Sterling just smiled patiently and let me do that and then talked me through how not to be overwhelmed by this room," Page shared. "He reassured me and said, 'You've got stuff ahead of you. You can breathe.'"

Brown was also excited to meet Page, whom he recognized from his role in Roots. "I remember thinking, 'Look at this dude doing the damn thing,'" Brown told Variety. "He had this wonderful swagger about him."

Since that first meeting, Page and Brown's friendship has grown, with Brown offering advice to Page.

"He's talked me through a couple of things that scared me," Page told Variety.

"He wasn't somebody who's like, 'Give me a couple of years and I'll be making $10 million a flick.' He really loves the art of illuminating the human condition," Brown added of Page. "If stardom comes — and stardom is clearly approaching — I don't think he was ever actively seeking it; it just kind of happened."

Page was the breakout star of Netflix's Bridgerton, in which he played the lovable rake Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings.

The actor, who has since been cast in projects like Dungeons & Dragons and The Gray Man, will not be returning for future seasons of the period drama.

