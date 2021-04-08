"Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then," the Bridgerton star wrote in a tweet Wednesday

Regé-Jean Page Speaks Out After Report He Wasn't Cast as Superman's Grandfather on Krypton Due to Race

Regé-Jean Page attends the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star BAFTAs Pre Party at The Standard on January 22, 2020 in London, England

Regé-Jean Page is speaking out after a new report claimed that he was passed over for a role because he is Black.

Page, 31, previously auditioned for the role of Superman's grandfather in the Syfy series Krypton, but was denied the role because DC Films co-founder Geoff Johns said the character couldn't be Black, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter published Tuesday.

In response, Johns' rep shared a statement from Warner Bros., claiming the casting process "is being twisted to be something that it is not."

The bombshell allegation was part of a larger exposé about racism and misconduct during the making of Justice League at Warner Bros.

In a tweet Wednesday, Page seemed to address the report, and admitted that the "clarifications" as to why he didn't get cast in the project "almost hurt more."

"Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh," he wrote. "Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly."

Reps for Page did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Wednesday.

When reached for comment by PEOPLE, Johns' rep provided a statement from Warner Bros. that called the claims about why Page was not cast "an oversimplification."

The statement from Warner Bros. said Page never progressed past his early audition for the role and that "he never got to the stage where he would be selected by producers to be sent to the studio nor did he ever officially test for WBTV."

"The role was for Superman's grandfather – which came after the Justice League movies and the decision was made that the role was supposed to mirror Henry Cavill and his father which was played by Russell Crowe in the movie," Warner Bros. continued.

"The actor being cast as such was supposed to resemble either actor," the statement said. "This is being twisted to be something that it is not and someone throwing a name out there to get headlines."

Page went on to play the lead in Netflix's hit Bridgerton, becoming the period drama's breakout star. The For the People actor also recently hosted Saturday Night Live.

BRIDGERTON (L to R) REGÉ-JEAN PAGE as SIMON BASSET and PHOEBE DYNEVOR as DAPHNE BRIDGERTON Image zoom Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) in Bridgerton | Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

At the NAACP Image Awards this year, Page took home the award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings. He was also nominated for a SAG Award for the role.

While Page will not be returning to Bridgerton for season 2, he said in an Instagram post last week that playing the fan-favorite character was the "ride of a life time."