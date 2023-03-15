'Bridgerton' 's Regé-Jean Page Confesses He and Phoebe Dynevor Had 'Horrendous' Coffee Breath in Sex Scenes

Page said he and his costar agreed to a create a "coffee safe space" during their intimate moments on camera

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 15, 2023 03:52 PM

It's a good thing that Smell-O-Vision no longer exists — Regé-Jean Page has revealed that he and his Bridgerton leading lady Phoebe Dynevor weren't exactly popping mints before their kissing scenes on the steamy Netflix hit.

"What no one knows about Bridgerton," he told Late Show host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, "[was that] Phoebe and I had horrendous coffee breath the whole way through."

Page, 34, recounted the deal he and Dynevor, 27, made behind the scenes: "You approach your other actor and go, 'Hey, so the scenes after lunch, what are our rules? Are we no onions? Are we no garlic? Do I have to get the coffee in early?'"

But diluting the coffee taste was not an issue for either of them, with Page telling Colbert: "We both are like, 'I actually really like coffee so I don't mind.'" The actor said it became known as their "coffee safe space" for the rest of the Netflix season.

bridgeton
Regé-Jean Page as Simon, the Duke of Hastings, and Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton. netflix

Dynevor was gracious when previously discussing her Bridgerton kissing scenes with Page.

"He smells really, really nice. He never, ever had bad breath, and he doesn't smoke or anything like that," she told Glamour in January 2021 before confessing, "We both drink a lot of coffee, so sometimes we both smell like that, which was fine."

On Tuesday, Page — who's starring in the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves — told Colbert, 58, the success of Bridgerton was "something that's very special."

"The reason Bridgerton was such a sensation is that it was something that gave us, the community, communal escapism when we were all kind of trapped in our own little bubbles [during COVID lockdowns]," he said.

Regé-Jean Page attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Page surprised many fans when he left Bridgerton after the first season. He addressed the news on Instagram with a photo of himself on horseback as the Duke of Hastings.

"The ride of a life time," he wrote. "It's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family — not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans — it's all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing."

Both seasons of Bridgerton are streaming on Netflix.

