Regé-Jean Page Is Officially a Smokeshow — 'Bridgerton' Alum Deemed Practically Perfect by Science

Regé-Jean Page is the most handsome man in the world by at least one standard.

British plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva has used digital face-mapping software to determine that the 34-year-old Bridgerton alum's 93.65% facial symmetricality according to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which measures physical perfection.

De Silva also announced the remaining rankings for the title: Thor star Chris Hemsworth, who placed second with 93.53%, Michael B. Jordan came in third at 93.46%, Harry Styles placed fourth in the analysis (92.30%), while English football player Jude Bellingham was fifth (92.22%).

It must have been a taxing couple of years for actor Robert Pattinson, 36, who was demoted to sixth placed with 92.15% symmetricality after topping De Silva's list in 2020.

That year, Henry Cavill came in second with 91.08%, Bradley Cooper was third with 91.08% and Brad Pitt was fourth with 90.51%.

In Pattinson's glory year, De Silva was similarly savage to prior winner George Clooney, who the doctor noted was "the oldest star on the list." De Silva wrote that Clooney "slumped to fifth place – largely because of the effect of aging on the 58-year-old had resulted in a loss of volume in the face, giving him a score of 89.91%."

In the 2020 rankings, De Silva deemed seventh-place face David Beckham (88.96%) "the most chiseled chin in the top ten."

Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

Page's mathematically approved face will next be seen alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which premieres in March.