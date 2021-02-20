Regé-Jean Page has skyrocketed to stardom since starring in Netflix's record-breaking period piece Bridgerton, which debuted on Christmas Day 2020. He captured our hearts as Simon Basset, the brooding and beautiful Duke of Hastings, and his intimate scenes with costar Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton) sparked some rather steamy discussions online. Here, we've rounded up some of the most swoon-worthy photos of the actor that are sure to fuel your fire for His Grace, despite the fact he won't be back for the upcoming season 2.