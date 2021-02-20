The Steamiest Photos of Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page
The Netflix star, who had us burning for him in the hit period piece that debuted on Christmas 2020, isn't coming back for season 2 — but we'll never forget him
One to Watch
Regé-Jean Page has skyrocketed to stardom since starring in Netflix's record-breaking period piece Bridgerton, which debuted on Christmas Day 2020. He captured our hearts as Simon Basset, the brooding and beautiful Duke of Hastings, and his intimate scenes with costar Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton) sparked some rather steamy discussions online. Here, we've rounded up some of the most swoon-worthy photos of the actor that are sure to fuel your fire for His Grace, despite the fact he won't be back for the upcoming season 2.
Spoon Me
No roundup of Page's sexiest snaps could be complete without an ode to ... whatever it is he's doing to this lucky spoon.
King of Our Hearts
With eyebrows as royally expressive as these, it makes perfect sense that Page landed his breakout role as a Duke.
Put Me In, Coach
That gaze (and those biceps) are certainly worth fighting for.
Tropical Getaway
Picture it: You're on a romantic vacation together, splashing around in the waves along a palm-fringed sea. He turns to you and says, "I want to remember this moment forever." You take each other's portraits. Or at least, that's the backstory we're choosing to envision here.
Life's a Beach
Sign me up for whichever meditation app is lucky enough to score a calming bedtime story from this beachside Brit.
Sexy Side-Eye
He may be a rake, but he's our rake.
Time for a Dip
Gazing at this photo could float you through even the dullest Monday blues.
Holiday Hunk
In honor of the holiday spirit, we're just going to pretend that's an enormous bouquet of mistletoe.
Sunset Swim
Can you imagine anything more dreamy than a shirtless sunset swim with Page? Other than those Bridgerton scenes, that is ...
PPE Is the Best Accessory
Dear reader: Is there anything hotter than wearing a mask? The answer, as Lady Whistledown herself would surely agree, is no.
Burning for You
While we could gaze at that jawline and those smoldering eyes all day, we might just go re-watch Bridgerton instead.