Regé-Jean Page didn't hamper Netflix's plans when he stepped away from the role of Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings.

When the Bridgerton breakout star left the Netflix series after one season in April 2021, many fans were left with questions about his departure and how it would impact the show. But co-creators Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, who released their new book Inside Bridgerton on Tuesday, tell PEOPLE why Simon's absence from the series makes sense.

According to Rhimes, they weren't counting on Page's storyline to continue: "It didn't actually change our plans at all. Season 2 proceeded exactly like we planned it to."

The reason Page's absence didn't matter much — each season is directly focused on one Bridgerton sibling. "Every season on the show is a close-ended romantic story between two characters. And when their season is done, their story is really finished being told," Rhimes adds.

Page, who won a 2021 NAACP Image Award, for his role in the series, led the first season opposite Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton. In the first season, the two pretended to be a romantic relationship after Daphne struggled to find love after her debut in London's high society, and Simon aimed for the initiative to help secure his bachelor lifestyle.

Along the way, they actually fell in love. Simon and Daphne's story ended with the birth of their first child. (In season 2, Daphne and her child made limited appearances while Simon's absence was explained by important work events that keep him away from the family.)

Even without Page, Bridgerton framed Daphne and Simon's relationship as a success that would forever unfold off screen.

Beers echoed Rhimes' feelings about the season 1 couple's story line and added that the characters "should be allowed to live their happy endings" without dragging them into every other Bridgerton sibling's story.

Page, 31, first addressed announced his leave from the series on Instagram with a photo of himself on horseback as the Duke.

"The ride of a life time," he wrote. "It's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family — not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans — it's all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing."

The first two seasons of Bridgerton are streaming on Netflix. The show has already been renewed for seasons 3 and 4. Inside Bridgerton is available everywhere books are sold.