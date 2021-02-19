The Bridgerton star will make his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live this weekend

Regé-Jean Page and Bad Bunny Play Around with New Nicknames in SNL Teaser

Regé-Jean Page is gearing up for his Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

On Thursday, SNL released a new promo for this weekend's episode of the comedy sketch series, which will have the Bridgerton star as host and Bad Bunny as the musical guest.

Joined by SNL cast member Melissa Villaseñor on the Studio 8H stage, and with each member of the trio wearing a face mask amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the group jokes around about nicknames in the short teaser.

After Page introduces himself and the Puerto Rican rapper, Villaseñor, 33, playfully teases, "I think I'm gonna go by Bad Melissa, now!" before Page shares, "Cool! I'm gonna go by Regé-Jean Bunny."

Turning to Bad Bunny (whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) to ask what his new nickname will be, the "Dakiti" crooner says, "Bad Bunny is already cool, so, I'm just gonna keep it."

Image zoom Regé-Jean Page | Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Last week, it was revealed during the episode that was hosted by Regina King that Page would take on the duty on Feb. 20.

Page's debut hosting gig comes after the star — who plays heartthrob Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, on the Netflix period drama — scored a SAG Award nomination for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series. He was also recognized with a nod by the NAACP Image Awards.

The Feb. 20 show will be Bad Bunny's first time as SNL musical guest. He is nominated for two 2021 Grammy Awards, including best Latin pop or urban album.

Aside from playing the brooding Duke of Hastings on Bridgerton, Page has been acting since childhood and has IMDb credits dating back to 2004. He has appeared in movies like Mortal Engines and limited series like 2016's Roots.