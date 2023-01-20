Reese Witherspoon Says Season 3 of 'The Morning Show' Will Have 'Lots of Romance'

Reese Witherspoon also revealed that season 3 of The Morning Show is "nearly done" filming

By
Published on January 20, 2023 10:30 AM
THE MORNING SHOW, Reese Witherspoon, 'Laura'
Photo: Apple TV+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Morning Show will return with lots of love.

According to star and executive producer Reese Witherspoon, the plot will thicken with relationships when the Apple TV+ drama returns. In teasing the upcoming third season with Entertainment Tonight, Witherspoon shared a glimpse into what viewers can expect — and revealed filming is "nearly done."

"It's so good," the actress, 46, said. "We obviously added Jon Hamm, which has been so fun. We have all these new cast members who have just upped the game."

Though Witherspoon — who plays news anchor Bradley Jackson— couldn't say too much, she briefly teased the season's focus.

"I will say, there is lots of romance this year," she added.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-aniston/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Aniston</a>, Reese Witherspoon at arrivals for THE MORNING SHOW Premiere
Jason Mendez/Everett Collection

Season 2 introduced a possible love story for Witherspoon's character: a journalist named Laura Peterson, who is played by Julianna Margulies. The pair shared an unexpected kiss in the back of a car during the third episode and continued a secret affair from there.

Until that point, Bradley's sexuality had never been a topic of discussion — with season 1 even teasing possible romantic attraction between her and her boss, played by Billy Crudup.

In a previous conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Margulies opened up about the moment when Bradley and Laura first kissed. "Just before the kiss, when Laura says to Bradley, 'You were really good out there today, I don't think the network is using you in the right way,' she says it with such honesty and care about a fellow human being, and with no agenda, that I think it sort of rocks Bradley's world," the Good Wife alum, 56, said.

THE MORNING SHOW, from left: Reese Witherspoon, <a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-aniston/" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Aniston</a>, 'Open Waters'
Apple TV+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

"This is the first time you've actually seen Bradley being talked to respectfully and, also, heralded by her icon," she added. "Laura to Bradley is what Diane Sawyer is to all of us."

Of course, Jennifer Aniston's character, Alex, has also had her share of romantic scandals in the series. She's recently divorced from her ex-husband, but Alex finds herself in the hot seat after she's publicly questioned about a past sexual relationship with disgraced anchor Mitch (Steve Carell).

Apple TV+ renewed The Morning Show for a third season in January 2022. Production on the upcoming installment began later that year.

Mark Duplass and Karen Pittman are among the returning OGs as well. The new season will also include additional newcomers Natalie Morales, Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro and Stephen Fry.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

No premiere date has been announced for season 3 of The Morning Show.

Related Articles
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Switch Lives in Your Place or Mine Rom-Com Trailer
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Play Best Friends Who Swap Lives in 'Your Place or Mine' Trailer
Jennifer Aniston /Istagram . https://www.instagram.com/p/CjbPuwZvx_o/.
Jennifer Aniston Washes Her Feet in Sink After 'The Morning Show' On-Set Spray Tan 'Situation'
Ted Lasso season 3
'Ted Lasso' Season 3 First Look: Ted Comes Face to Face with Nate After His Shocking Betrayal
Steve Martin and Martin Short cover rollout
'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3: Everything to Know
Karen Pittman
Karen Pittman Promises a Post-Pandemic 'Morning Show' and Wonders What's 'in Store' for Jon Hamm
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Wants Her 'The Morning Show' Character to Explore 'Intimacy': 'It Would Be Fun'
DEADPOOL, Ryan Reynolds, X-MEN: THE LAST STAND, Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman Teases Wolverine and Deadpool's Relationship in 'Deadpool 3' : They 'Hate Each Other'
Octavia Spencer AppleTV+ series Truth Be Told
Octavia Spencer Teases 'Truth Be Told' Season 3: 'Expect a Propulsive Story'
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm Will Play a 'Corporate Titan' in Season 3 of 'The Morning Show'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce1arJmJgwf/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D reesewitherspoon's profile picture reesewitherspoon Verified Always love seeing my girl @jenniferaniston @themorningshow 💞💞💞 5h
Reese Witherspoon Reunites with Her 'Morning Show' Costar Jennifer Aniston: 'Love Seeing My Girl'
Kate Walsh at the special screening of season 3 of "Emily In Paris" held at The French Consulate General on December 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)
Kate Walsh Is Optimistic for 'Grey's Anatomy's' Future: 'The Writing Has Never Been Stronger'
Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso” season two, now streaming on AppleTV+
'Ted Lasso' Season 3: Everything to Know
Your Place or Mine First Look
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Swap Lives in First Look at Rom-Com 'Your Place or Mine' : We 'Had Fun'
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's Relationship Timeline
The Witcher
'The Witcher' Season 3: Everything to Know
Emily in Paris, Lily Collins
Everything to Know About 'Emily in Paris' Season 3