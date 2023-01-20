Reese Witherspoon Says Season 3 of 'The Morning Show' Will Have 'Lots of Romance'

The Morning Show will return with lots of love.

According to star and executive producer Reese Witherspoon, the plot will thicken with relationships when the Apple TV+ drama returns. In teasing the upcoming third season with Entertainment Tonight, Witherspoon shared a glimpse into what viewers can expect — and revealed filming is "nearly done."

"It's so good," the actress, 46, said. "We obviously added Jon Hamm, which has been so fun. We have all these new cast members who have just upped the game."

Though Witherspoon — who plays news anchor Bradley Jackson— couldn't say too much, she briefly teased the season's focus.

"I will say, there is lots of romance this year," she added.

Season 2 introduced a possible love story for Witherspoon's character: a journalist named Laura Peterson, who is played by Julianna Margulies. The pair shared an unexpected kiss in the back of a car during the third episode and continued a secret affair from there.

Until that point, Bradley's sexuality had never been a topic of discussion — with season 1 even teasing possible romantic attraction between her and her boss, played by Billy Crudup.

In a previous conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Margulies opened up about the moment when Bradley and Laura first kissed. "Just before the kiss, when Laura says to Bradley, 'You were really good out there today, I don't think the network is using you in the right way,' she says it with such honesty and care about a fellow human being, and with no agenda, that I think it sort of rocks Bradley's world," the Good Wife alum, 56, said.

"This is the first time you've actually seen Bradley being talked to respectfully and, also, heralded by her icon," she added. "Laura to Bradley is what Diane Sawyer is to all of us."

Of course, Jennifer Aniston's character, Alex, has also had her share of romantic scandals in the series. She's recently divorced from her ex-husband, but Alex finds herself in the hot seat after she's publicly questioned about a past sexual relationship with disgraced anchor Mitch (Steve Carell).

Apple TV+ renewed The Morning Show for a third season in January 2022. Production on the upcoming installment began later that year.

Mark Duplass and Karen Pittman are among the returning OGs as well. The new season will also include additional newcomers Natalie Morales, Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro and Stephen Fry.

No premiere date has been announced for season 3 of The Morning Show.