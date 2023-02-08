Reese Witherspoon Proves She Still Remembers Her Lines from 'Friends' 23 Years Later

Reese Witherspoon guest starred as Rachel's younger sister Jill in a season 6 episode of Friends

Published on February 8, 2023 03:25 PM
Reese Witherspoon Ruffle Neck Sweater Tout
Photo: Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

Though it has been over two decades since Reese Witherspoon guest starred in the beloved sitcom Friends, the Academy Award-winning actress's experience is still fresh in her mind.

While visiting Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday to promote her new romantic comedy, Your Place or Mine, the Big Little Lies actress, 46, proved that she still remembers her lines twenty-three years later — and recalled why she was so terrified to walk on set.

In the episode titled "The One Where Chandler Can't Cry," Witherspoon — who played Rachel (Jennifer Aniston)'s younger sister Jill — argued her case for wanting to date Rachel's on-and-off-again boyfriend Ross (David Schwimmer).

FRIENDS, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, (Season 6), 1994-2004
Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection

"[Rachel] gets really jealous and she's like, 'You can't date Ross.' And I was like, 'I can't? The only thing I can't have is dairy,'" Witherspoon recalled to Seth Meyers.

"Their writing was really good on that show so it's really memorable," she continued. "I have all sorts of funny Friends lines that are still stuck in my head."

When Meyers asked Witherspoon if she remembers her first time walking on set, The Morning Show star was quick to respond.

"I was terrified," she admitted. "I was out of my body. My body was there, and my head and my brain were somewhere else. I just had a baby. That's how I know it was 23 years ago, because now my baby is 23."

"I was like, 'I can't believe this is happening. Oh my god, there's Joey (Matt LeBlanc). And then wait, Joey said to me, 'How you doin?'" she said. "It was so fun, but I was terrified."

Added Witherspoon, "Aniston was so sweet to me. She was like, 'They don't care if you mess up. They actually like it better if you mess up.'"

Years later, Witherspoon and Aniston would go on to star alongside each other in the Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show.

In teasing the upcoming third season with Entertainment Tonight last month, Witherspoon shared a glimpse into what viewers can expect — and revealed filming is "nearly done."

"It's so good," the actress said. "We obviously added Jon Hamm, which has been so fun. We have all these new cast members who have just upped the game."

Though Witherspoon — who plays news anchor Bradley Jackson— couldn't say too much, she briefly teased the season's focus.

"I will say, there is lots of romance this year," she added.

Your Place or Mine premieres Friday on Netflix.

